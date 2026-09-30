25 of the Funniest Posts We’ve Seen on Bluesky This Week

Social Media Bluesky funny

It’s Wednesday, and as well as meaning we’re halfway through the standard working week – or will be after lunchtime – it also means it’s Bluesky round-up day.

We’ve been reading through people’s funny posts over there, and we’ve picked our 25 favourites to share with you and put a little humour in your day.

If you have an account and spot something that makes you laugh, perhaps you could show it some love.

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They can put a man on the moon but we still have to pull back the microwaveable lunch after two minutes, stir, replace the film, and heat it for two more minutes? — Danny (@mardigroan.bsky.social) 25 September 2026 at 17:19

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I get knocked down, but I get up again

because that’s what a Weeble Wobble does — Fiona Applebees 🍎🐝 (@fionaapplebs.bsky.social) 29 September 2026 at 21:26

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Yes, obviously it's a tuxedo t-shirt. We're at a wedding, Sharon. — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud.bsky.social) 28 September 2026 at 14:11

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How did netflix know I would want to hear the intro song 100 decibels louder — andy vs. (@im-all-id.me) 28 September 2026 at 17:27

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the gendarme advised the public to avoid the roads surrounding the collapsed cheese shop, as they were covered with de Brie — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@tobyontv.bsky.social) 28 September 2026 at 18:47

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and behold a pale horse. and the name that sat on him was death. and hell followed with him [image or embed] — Sleestak (@sleestak.bsky.social) 28 September 2026 at 18:24

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I’ve been learning how to guess the weight of dogs – picked up a few pointers yesterday. — Olaf Falafel (@ofalafel.bsky.social) 29 September 2026 at 20:42

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The pumpkin was invented in 1942 when a watermelon put on corduroys. — kim (@kimmymonte.bsky.social) 22 September 2026 at 13:50

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