25 of the Funniest Posts We’ve Seen on Bluesky This Week
It’s Wednesday, and as well as meaning we’re halfway through the standard working week – or will be after lunchtime – it also means it’s Bluesky round-up day.
We’ve been reading through people’s funny posts over there, and we’ve picked our 25 favourites to share with you and put a little humour in your day.
If you have an account and spot something that makes you laugh, perhaps you could show it some love.
1.
two households, both alike in dignity
— reni (@reniadeb.com) 27 September 2026 at 20:22
2.
No she’s not.
— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman.bsky.social) 27 September 2026 at 20:19
3.
They can put a man on the moon but we still have to pull back the microwaveable lunch after two minutes, stir, replace the film, and heat it for two more minutes?
— Danny (@mardigroan.bsky.social) 25 September 2026 at 17:19
4.
I get knocked down, but I get up again
because that’s what a Weeble Wobble does
— Fiona Applebees 🍎🐝 (@fionaapplebs.bsky.social) 29 September 2026 at 21:26
5.
Yes, obviously it's a tuxedo t-shirt. We're at a wedding, Sharon.
— FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud.bsky.social) 28 September 2026 at 14:11
6.
How did netflix know I would want to hear the intro song 100 decibels louder
— andy vs. (@im-all-id.me) 28 September 2026 at 17:27
7.
My money's on Javier Bardem.
— Stephen McGann (@stephenmcgann.uk) 29 September 2026 at 08:36
8.
the gendarme advised the public to avoid the roads surrounding the collapsed cheese shop, as they were covered with de Brie
— Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@tobyontv.bsky.social) 28 September 2026 at 18:47
9.
and behold a pale horse. and the name that sat on him was death. and hell followed with him
— Sleestak (@sleestak.bsky.social) 28 September 2026 at 18:24
10.
I’ve been learning how to guess the weight of dogs – picked up a few pointers yesterday.
— Olaf Falafel (@ofalafel.bsky.social) 29 September 2026 at 20:42
11.
The pumpkin was invented in 1942 when a watermelon put on corduroys.
12.
Eva, it's behind you.
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb.bsky.social) 29 September 2026 at 13:51