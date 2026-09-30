Saoirse Ronan’s stone cold takedown of her all-male fellow guests on Graham Norton just went viral again and it’s never short of magnificent

Celebrity Graham Norton

Time to rewind to this epic moment from the Graham Norton Show from a year or two back that’s just gone wildly viral again for reasons that will become obiovus.

It’s actor Saoirse Ronan’s stone cold shutdown of her fellow panellists – Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal and Eddie Redmayne – after they split their sides at the idea that anyone might use a mobile phone in self-defence.

And even if you know what happens next you will surely want to watch it again.

Will never get old.

and we shouldn’t let any man have a moment of peace again pic.twitter.com/xaolQOpfEo — ivy (@ohhhhhherewegoo) September 28, 2026

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it this time round.

1. the way every single man on that couch shut up real quick is the funniest thing in the world to me. she ate with this https://t.co/ppVA1U15UA — sara ⸆⸉ ❤️‍🔥 (@leojupiter333) September 29, 2026

2. she shut them up real quick — 𝐹𝒶𝓌𝓃𝒶🪽 (@fate2luv) September 29, 2026

3. She is so iconic for that — Fauna🪽 (@Midnightbloom82) September 29, 2026

4. This is funny as fuck, like they truly never thought about that before, they were stunned into silence. — I, jada | VOTE JOY WOODS FOR PRINCESS TIANA (@_mais_pourquoi_) September 30, 2026

5. the way they wouldn’t let her talk and then she completely made them go silent #chefkiss https://t.co/pew9YEZCME — something name (@lesbiefiles) September 30, 2026

6. his stupid fucking sweater pisses me off so bad here https://t.co/TtedNdL47o — hannah (@Hannns1) September 29, 2026

7. the day my saoirse ronan stock reached even higher value. my queen https://t.co/clRGQvkcUM — cynthia (@bl4derunning) September 30, 2026

8. i will never skip this video https://t.co/Ke8xwgRCnm — tara (@wokeispunk) September 30, 2026

Source @ohhhhhherewegoo