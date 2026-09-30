Celebrity Graham Norton

Saoirse Ronan’s stone cold takedown of her all-male fellow guests on Graham Norton just went viral again and it’s never short of magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated September 30th, 2026

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Time to rewind to this epic moment from the Graham Norton Show from a year or two back that’s just gone wildly viral again for reasons that will become obiovus.

It’s actor Saoirse Ronan’s stone cold shutdown of her fellow panellists – Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal and Eddie Redmayne – after they split their sides at the idea that anyone might use a mobile phone in self-defence.

And even if you know what happens next you will surely want to watch it again.

Will never get old.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it this time round.

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Source @ohhhhhherewegoo