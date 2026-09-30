Saoirse Ronan’s stone cold takedown of her all-male fellow guests on Graham Norton just went viral again and it’s never short of magnificent
Time to rewind to this epic moment from the Graham Norton Show from a year or two back that’s just gone wildly viral again for reasons that will become obiovus.
It’s actor Saoirse Ronan’s stone cold shutdown of her fellow panellists – Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal and Eddie Redmayne – after they split their sides at the idea that anyone might use a mobile phone in self-defence.
And even if you know what happens next you will surely want to watch it again.
Will never get old.
and we shouldn’t let any man have a moment of peace again pic.twitter.com/xaolQOpfEo
— ivy (@ohhhhhherewegoo) September 28, 2026
And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it this time round.
Source @ohhhhhherewegoo