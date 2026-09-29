Politics donald trump midterm elections

Trump was asked for his message to voters heading into midterm elections and his answer attacked communists, socialists and … plumbers?

Saul Hutson. Updated September 29th, 2026

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There isn’t a lot left for Donald Trump to destroy heading into the final two years of his second, and hopefully last, term.

And yet with one month left before the midterm elections, he is unintentionally cutting his own party off at the knees with one batshit crazy statement after another.

Given the opportunity to rally his party and his base behind a cohesive message and vision for the country he currently runs, this is what Trump said about a message to potential voters:

When it comes to iconic political catchphrases, “We are running against people that are going to open up the water.” is right up there with “Yes we can!” and “Read my lips!”

The social media world flooded the replies to voice their thoughts on this truly inspirational stuff.

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