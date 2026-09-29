Trump was asked for his message to voters heading into midterm elections and his answer attacked communists, socialists and … plumbers?

Politics donald trump midterm elections

There isn’t a lot left for Donald Trump to destroy heading into the final two years of his second, and hopefully last, term.

And yet with one month left before the midterm elections, he is unintentionally cutting his own party off at the knees with one batshit crazy statement after another.

Given the opportunity to rally his party and his base behind a cohesive message and vision for the country he currently runs, this is what Trump said about a message to potential voters:

Q: What is your message to voters heading into the midterms. Trump: We have great people. And we’re running against communists, lunatics, socialists. We’re running against people that are going to open up the water pic.twitter.com/TyirxzEFtF — Acyn (@Acyn) September 28, 2026

When it comes to iconic political catchphrases, “We are running against people that are going to open up the water.” is right up there with “Yes we can!” and “Read my lips!”

The social media world flooded the replies to voice their thoughts on this truly inspirational stuff.

1.

Jesus christ even the lying part of his brain is fucked now. — asokofLiverpool (@asokofliverpool) September 28, 2026

2.

We really need to keep that water closed! https://t.co/EWym1dvp3a — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 28, 2026

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“We’re running against lunatics” “We’re running against people that are going to open up the water” Who exactly is the lunatic? — Leo (@Leo33675_) September 28, 2026

5.

Open up the water 😂😂😂 he’s cooked https://t.co/uDZsNpxLDw — SportsGurl87 (@SportsGurl87) September 28, 2026

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