Donald Trump’s newly launched chatbot is out there boldly debunking his many lies, and people love that for him – 18 reactions dripping with schadenfreude
The US government has launched its own AI chatbot on America.gov.
Donald Trump announced the new aid for anyone searching for information related to federal matters, shortly before a summit of tech bosses at the White House on Tuesday.
This was his ironic take.
Trump: If this is the biggest thing I've ever done. I've done a shitty job as president pic.twitter.com/mlw4BhpZGR
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 29, 2026
Rapid Response 47 proudly shared the link.
https://t.co/99ETYrYixR pic.twitter.com/CKdwvyKdB7
— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 29, 2026
And the awkward replies – for Trump and his government – came rolling in.
1.
Good to know! pic.twitter.com/ia9xcTqfyO
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 29, 2026
2.
Hahahahahaha. pic.twitter.com/NiHk0UjBeE
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 29, 2026
3.
Donald Trump’s new AI chat bot has confirmed that Trump is a criminal. Glad we’re all on the same page here! pic.twitter.com/mbeuzDtj0S
— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 29, 2026
4.
Trump’s website hasn’t gotten MAGAified yet. pic.twitter.com/JA4cdp9IZb
— Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) September 29, 2026
5.
LMAO Trump's new AI website confirms that he lost in 2020 https://t.co/I5oCrIHSL6
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2026
6.
This is cool. https://t.co/aVSxNtiVnz pic.twitter.com/Fr5SnPfXhM
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 29, 2026
7.
I think I'm getting the hang of this. pic.twitter.com/EIrWJHkjg0
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) September 29, 2026
8.
The government's AI chatbot is able to say something that no Trump nominee is allowed to. pic.twitter.com/Mb2SLQDHsV
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) September 29, 2026
9.
Finally, a straight answer from someone in the Trump administration. https://t.co/ad1zpWdK79 pic.twitter.com/f7nhGFkp2W
— Senator Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) September 29, 2026