US AI donald trump

Donald Trump’s newly launched chatbot is out there boldly debunking his many lies, and people love that for him – 18 reactions dripping with schadenfreude

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 30th, 2026

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The US government has launched its own AI chatbot on America.gov.

Donald Trump announced the new aid for anyone searching for information related to federal matters, shortly before a summit of tech bosses at the White House on Tuesday.

This was his ironic take.

Rapid Response 47 proudly shared the link.

And the awkward replies – for Trump and his government – came rolling in.

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