US AI donald trump

The US government has launched its own AI chatbot on America.gov.

Donald Trump announced the new aid for anyone searching for information related to federal matters, shortly before a summit of tech bosses at the White House on Tuesday.

This was his ironic take.

Trump: If this is the biggest thing I've ever done. I've done a shitty job as president pic.twitter.com/mlw4BhpZGR — Acyn (@Acyn) September 29, 2026

Rapid Response 47 proudly shared the link.

And the awkward replies – for Trump and his government – came rolling in.

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Donald Trump’s new AI chat bot has confirmed that Trump is a criminal. Glad we’re all on the same page here! pic.twitter.com/mbeuzDtj0S — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 29, 2026

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LMAO Trump's new AI website confirms that he lost in 2020 https://t.co/I5oCrIHSL6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2026

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I think I'm getting the hang of this. pic.twitter.com/EIrWJHkjg0 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) September 29, 2026

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The government's AI chatbot is able to say something that no Trump nominee is allowed to. pic.twitter.com/Mb2SLQDHsV — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) September 29, 2026

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