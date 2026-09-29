Politics canada donald trump

Donald Trump called Canada ‘one of the worst countries in the entire world’ and the whole of Canada replied as one

Saul Hutson. Updated September 29th, 2026

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It’s not hard to gain entry into Donald Trump’s inner circle. All it takes is a lot of money and a small piece of your soul.

Dictators have no issue getting in. But the countries with morals and a backbone run into problems.

Which brings us to Canada, America’s neighbors to the North, who have historically had a pretty steady relationship with the United States. Now that Donnie’s in the White House? Not so much.

Trump was asked for his thoughts on Canada at a press conference when he offered up this assessment:

Needless to say, the entire nation took offense, and a little bit of pride, in being dismissed by the world’s most fragile ego and rushed to Twitter to express as much.

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Source: Twitter @atrupar