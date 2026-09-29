Donald Trump called Canada ‘one of the worst countries in the entire world’ and the whole of Canada replied as one

Politics canada donald trump

It’s not hard to gain entry into Donald Trump’s inner circle. All it takes is a lot of money and a small piece of your soul.

Dictators have no issue getting in. But the countries with morals and a backbone run into problems.

Which brings us to Canada, America’s neighbors to the North, who have historically had a pretty steady relationship with the United States. Now that Donnie’s in the White House? Not so much.

Trump was asked for his thoughts on Canada at a press conference when he offered up this assessment:

Trump on Canada: “They have been one of the worst countries in the entire world” pic.twitter.com/ot8K7mHeOs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 28, 2026

Needless to say, the entire nation took offense, and a little bit of pride, in being dismissed by the world’s most fragile ego and rushed to Twitter to express as much.

1.

Our long-standing ally, Canada. Publicly insulted yet again by Donald Trump. While he literally rolled out a red carpet for China’s brutal communist dictator. — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) September 28, 2026

2.

THIS IS A DISGRACE

After 9/11 Canada went to war beside us in Afghanistan. 158 Canadian soldiers died there. Today Trump called Canada “one of the worst countries in the entire world.”

In the same breath he says “We get along with China” https://t.co/6Ie7wGz0Zb — Lev Parnas (@levparnas) September 28, 2026

3.

Plenty of horrible things to say about peaceful, democratic Canada, but never a critical word about fascist Russia, even as it absolutely terrorizes the Ukrainian capital daily, leaving the streets littered with bodies. https://t.co/wLtRVT28Jl — ArianaGic/АріянаҐіць (@GicAriana) September 28, 2026

4.

While Russians are committing acts of terror all over the EU, Putin’s dog convinces half of America that Canada is the enemy. https://t.co/SkRygA7Iv6 — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) September 29, 2026

5.

If this man is saying this about your country, your country is on the right side of history. ❤️🇨🇦 https://t.co/xkYu6pJIFF — J Hunter🍁 (@MrJoKeR604) September 28, 2026

6.

Canada is not MAGA who will bend backwards or kiss your ass. Canada gave you what your parents should have given you: A slap on your face and a kick in your ass. — Eddy Rocks 🇨🇦 (@FromWhiteRock) September 28, 2026

7.

Says the man who has made America a joke on the world stage. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) September 28, 2026

8.

As poll after poll show, this kind of malicious slander is just not credible with people, either in the United States (where Canada is vastly more popular than Trump) or overseas (where the Canadian country brand is one of the most liked and respected). — Bob Pickard (@BobPickard) September 28, 2026

9.

He insults their prime minister by calling him a governor and posts maps implying that he wants to annex them, but sure, they’re the worst. You could ask what the fuck is wrong with him, but the answer is nothing that isn’t painfully obvious. — William Hastings (@WillyPete300) September 28, 2026

10.

Yes, Canada, truly the North Korea to our South Korea, I guess. If they gave Trump a peace prize shaped like the Stanley Cup, would he back off? — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) September 28, 2026

11.

You mean the country that opened both its doors and airspace on 9/11? Asking nothing in return. Fuck Trump. — The Kid (@DisneyKid1955) September 28, 2026

12.

Translation: Canada won’t let me rape their resources — 🇨🇦🍁SillyRabbitFaFo🍁🇨🇦 (@sillyrabbitfafo) September 28, 2026

13.

This is hilarious because all Canada has done is sought to ratify an existing trade deal that Trump himself signed and very politely said “no thank you” to being annexed. https://t.co/amEQcyfaiz — Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) September 29, 2026

14.

Of course he thinks that, they’re one of the few countries that refuses to bribe himhttps://t.co/5CbohMZ0sl — Nick Field (@nick_field90) September 28, 2026

15.

Imbecile Trump says it about America’s closest ally and neighbor while kissing asses of tyrants, war criminals and communists from North Korea, Russia and China. https://t.co/BqyTrAvXsc — Churchill MGᵀᴹ 🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇧🇪🇺🇺🇸 (@ChurchillFella) September 28, 2026

16.

You diminish and thrash Canada but the truth is: Who was there for you when you were attacked? Who has stood by you in times of crisis and in times of American greatness? Whose economy is more intermixed with yours than any other? Canada 🇨🇦 — Amicus 🍁 (@comedicanadian) September 28, 2026

17.

Must be absolutely terrifying having to deal with a country that will not bribe you or bend over for you. https://t.co/pWj302q3to — grizzy (@Furbeti) September 28, 2026

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Donald Trump told Americans things could be a lot worse than rocketing fuel prices and it was the very opposite of reassuring

Source: Twitter @atrupar