Trump rally attendees have reached the ‘eating your own ear wax’ stage of dealing with his rambling nonsense – 17 savagely funny takedowns
With the Midterms just 15 days away, Donald Trump is dividing his time between the important affairs of state and some highly targeted campaigning. LOL. Just kidding. He’s ranting on Truth Social, moving ever closer to bombing Ukraine as a favour to Putin, and rambling about his enemies and how to spell ‘dumb’ at a series of half-empty rallies.
We’re not sure which rally this nauseating clip comes from, but it’s like a perfect little snapshot of the Maga movement.
f I have to watch this maga eat his own ear wax, you do too https://t.co/nJ7hFuzqCA
— Maxou Rona 🎸🇫🇷 💙💛 #TAEM #PFM (@Madximilian) October 17, 2026
Or, to put it another way …
Eeeee. Yuck
— John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) October 19, 2026
Tweeters jumped into the comments – some with a valid excuse for the guy’s cordon vert delicacy.