Trump rally attendees have reached the ‘eating your own ear wax’ stage of dealing with his rambling nonsense – 17 savagely funny takedowns

US donald trump gross

With the Midterms just 15 days away, Donald Trump is dividing his time between the important affairs of state and some highly targeted campaigning. LOL. Just kidding. He’s ranting on Truth Social, moving ever closer to bombing Ukraine as a favour to Putin, and rambling about his enemies and how to spell ‘dumb’ at a series of half-empty rallies.

We’re not sure which rally this nauseating clip comes from, but it’s like a perfect little snapshot of the Maga movement.

f I have to watch this maga eat his own ear wax, you do too https://t.co/nJ7hFuzqCA — Maxou Rona 🎸🇫🇷 💙💛 #TAEM #PFM (@Madximilian) October 17, 2026

Or, to put it another way …

Eeeee. Yuck — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) October 19, 2026

Tweeters jumped into the comments – some with a valid excuse for the guy’s cordon vert delicacy.

1. It’s kind of understandable. Have you seen the price of beef and eggs? https://t.co/1PyfWNqMxo — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 18, 2026

2. Stop, that's all he can afford to eat in trump's economy. https://t.co/F7bvp2mzTT — Covie (@covie_93) October 18, 2026

3. If you’re thinking about not voting, remember there are a whole lot of MAGA earwax eating idiots who are absolutely voting. Act accordingly. pic.twitter.com/yrS1a8Y9da — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) October 18, 2026

4. MAGA straight up eating their own earwax while listening to Trump speak is peak perfection https://t.co/hiKSe31QrV — Lincolns Guard (@LincolnsGaurd) October 17, 2026

5. Check out the MAGA inbred standing behind Trump at tonight’s rally, digging his finger in his ear. When you’ve swallowed so much Trump bullshit, ear booger cheese is just a palate cleanser. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/v68qzOZSkx — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) October 18, 2026

6. MAGA so bored they're eating they're own earwax. https://t.co/pTlAuXEC0e — Robert J Ellingsworth 🆓 (@BY1959) October 18, 2026