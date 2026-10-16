Somebody asked about films that have aged so terribly they’ve been ‘rendered virtually unwatchable’ – 23 mega-cringe movies we can no longer enjoy

Entertainment r/AskReddit

It’s not uncommon for films that we thought were brilliant when we first watched them to be awful when viewed a decade or so later, as anyone who grew up with ‘gems’ like American Pie will know.

They’ve been discussing this on the AskReddit page after user Early_Direction2312 asked this…

What once popular Hollywood film has aged so terribly it’s been rendered virtually unwatchable?

And a lot of people had a lot of thoughts on the things that we can only watch with an enormous helping of cringe, like these…

1. ‘Gone with the Wind is a tremendous film but you absolutely have to leave modern sensibilities at the door.’

–Joeyd9t3

2. ‘As a reminder, the plot of Charlie’s Angels (2000) was to stop a villain who could track everyone via their cell phones, thus destroying everyone’s privacy.’

–52ndstreet

3. ‘Revenge of the Nerds.’

–Maclovin-it

4. ‘Never Been Kissed. I loved it as a teen when it came out, but watching it now gives me the creeps.’

–red_moles

5. ‘All of the movies where the guy sees the woman, says “I’m going to marry that girl,” and proceeds to harass her until she says yes, and we’re supposed to think it’s sooo romantic.’

–firecatstef

6. ‘St. Elmo’s fire is terrible in that sense. The Emilio Estevez story, with him being obsessed with the Andi McDowell character without even having spoken to her once. The whole movie is terrible, but that sub plot takes the cake.’

–jgolo

7. ‘”You’ve Got Mail” is sort of like that. Male character figures out who the woman on the other end of the conversation is, and instead of telling her, uses that to his advantage to take her business away from her. And then she’s all right with it.’

–capilot

8. ‘Get him to the Greek. P Diddys acting is always so forced and unpleasant to watch imo. And all the talk about smoking Jeffrey’s and sneakily drugging people, and all the problematic celebs like Jonah Hill and Russell Brand. Just throw the whole damn movie away.’

–420_GUAVA

9. ‘Holiday Inn. 1942. Due to the Minstrel number. This is edited out for public broadcast which leaves the viewer confused as the story jumps. Also, Disney’s Candleshoe.1977. Due to Jodie Foster, playing a street urchin pickpocket, getting picked up by an old guy, who takes her to a hotel, where she showers, sits in a towel and talks about a paying job. This is the first 10 minutes. After that, it’s a pleasant family movie.’

–Solo60

10. ‘Soul Man (1986). White guy overdoses with tanning pills to turn his skin blackish so he can get into Harvard under their DEI initiatives. I can’t remember how he got the hair so curly, but it was definitely a Jheri curl. Leslie Nielsen was the dad in it I think.’

–sunflwryankee

11. ‘Manhattan. Woody Allen kind of showed his whole ass there but we didn’t know he was being literal.’

–wabawwea