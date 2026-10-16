Somebody asked about films that have aged so terribly they’ve been ‘rendered virtually unwatchable’ – 23 mega-cringe movies we can no longer enjoy
It’s not uncommon for films that we thought were brilliant when we first watched them to be awful when viewed a decade or so later, as anyone who grew up with ‘gems’ like American Pie will know.
They’ve been discussing this on the AskReddit page after user Early_Direction2312 asked this…
What once popular Hollywood film has aged so terribly it’s been rendered virtually unwatchable?
And a lot of people had a lot of thoughts on the things that we can only watch with an enormous helping of cringe, like these…