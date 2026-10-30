US JD Vance

JD Vance calls people who label others less American due to the colour of their skin “scumbags”, in a self-own visible from space

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 30th, 2026

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Once upon a time, there was a White House Twitter account that shared news and images related to the People’s House and the government of the day. It didn’t post memes, slurs, or bigoted tropes, and it never advertised memecoin.

We know! That all seems so unbelievable now that we’re in the timeline that includes this –

It’s just one example of a relentless campaign by the Trump administration to demonise Mexicans, along with Somalis, Puerto Ricans, Haitians, Nigerians, and many more.

On the same day, the president made this troubling comment.

Enter stage far right, the vice president not even the president respects – JD Vance. Listen to his Jerry Springer moment on racial harmony.

He’s not wrong. That person is a scumbag. The problem is that he wasn’t calling out Trump, or Hegseth, or even himself. He was accusing James Talarico of being an anti-white racist. James Talarico. This James Talarico.

Just when you thought Donald Trump criticising someone for being out of shape would be the greatest irony of the day, too.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

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