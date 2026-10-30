JD Vance calls people who label others less American due to the colour of their skin “scumbags”, in a self-own visible from space

US JD Vance

Once upon a time, there was a White House Twitter account that shared news and images related to the People’s House and the government of the day. It didn’t post memes, slurs, or bigoted tropes, and it never advertised memecoin.

We know! That all seems so unbelievable now that we’re in the timeline that includes this –

Spooky szn is here. https://t.co/8xc9KhU3VE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 29, 2026

It’s just one example of a relentless campaign by the Trump administration to demonise Mexicans, along with Somalis, Puerto Ricans, Haitians, Nigerians, and many more.

On the same day, the president made this troubling comment.

Trump in South Carolina: "If you’re Black or Jewish and if you vote for Abdul, you’re crazy. You’re crazy anyway." https://t.co/OL7T7Kie4T — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2026

Enter stage far right, the vice president not even the president respects – JD Vance. Listen to his Jerry Springer moment on racial harmony.

VANCE: Anybody who would divide us by the color of our skin and say that you’re more or less American… that person is a scumbag https://t.co/2SDGWqEdjs — Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2026

He’s not wrong. That person is a scumbag. The problem is that he wasn’t calling out Trump, or Hegseth, or even himself. He was accusing James Talarico of being an anti-white racist. James Talarico. This James Talarico.

James Talarico may be the only politician who has turned an insult into an opportunity to connect with the voters. Q: What do you say to those voters who are listening to Donald Trump, Ken Paxton they describe you as a freak, someone who is crazy and radical. Talarico: I want people to know that they can purchase their own “I’m a Talafreako” T-shirt on our campaign website. It’s our best-selling item on our webstore. Keep the insults coming Donald. It enables Talarico to sell more merchandise and fund his campaign.

Let’s win together Texas. https://t.co/9DUFtOdozD — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) October 30, 2026

Just when you thought Donald Trump criticising someone for being out of shape would be the greatest irony of the day, too.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

1. This is literally what they are doing to El-Sayed. Heck, Trump an hour ago said Black and Jewish Americas are "crazy" https://t.co/jcMd6iAO1Z — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 29, 2026

3. Is there a 911 for the Lack of Self-Awareness Police? https://t.co/GTLESlfyPk — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) October 29, 2026

4. Breaking news: JD Vance calls all Republicans, himself, and especially Trump a “scumbag.” https://t.co/ljThoeTFBp — Heidi (@HeidiOCanada) October 29, 2026

6. Irony found dead in a ditch https://t.co/mWU03k6trW — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) October 29, 2026

8. We just spent 70 billion on ICE agents that do this very thing. https://t.co/u4Kto6PiZk — James Tate (@JamesTate121) October 29, 2026

9. Just an unbelievable self own. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) October 29, 2026

10. Wait till he hears what Donald Trump has to say about Somalians. — Hal_For_NY__ (@HalforNY__) October 29, 2026