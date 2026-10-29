Politics Abdul El-Sayed JD Vance
The Maga crowd lapping up JD Vance’s loathsome attack on Abdul El-Sayed is a terrifying glimpse of where America is right now
It’s that time in the lead-up to the midterm elections where both parties are hitting the campaign trail hard in a last ditch effort to get their policies and beliefs out in public to inspire voters.
Just kidding, it’s time for hate speech!
Following in the soggy orange footsteps of his boss, JD Vance has hit the road apparently determined to hurl offensive and unbridled hate at anyone not wearing a bright red baseball hat.
Not surprisingly, one of Maga’s biggest targets is Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic senate candidate in Michigan.
El-Sayed is everything Magas hate: smart, well-spoken, and not white.
Those first two important qualities were front and center during a recent blistering takedown of Trump and his administration.
Naturally, Vance hit back the best way he knows how: to lower the bar so his braindead followers could understand. Here is the Vice President riling up his base at a rally in Howell, MI.
Vance on El-Sayed: We have to understand what happens when our nation gives into these kinds of people with zero attachment to its land or to its history.
What we saw in France, the hatred, the ingratitude, the desire to destroy rather than a desire to build, that exact same cancer that has corrupted El-Sayed.
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2026
No platform, no issues, no soul.
It surely doesn’t take a political science major to understand what Vance is getting at here and the replies were quick to call it what it is.