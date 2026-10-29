The Maga crowd lapping up JD Vance’s loathsome attack on Abdul El-Sayed is a terrifying glimpse of where America is right now

Politics Abdul El-Sayed JD Vance

It’s that time in the lead-up to the midterm elections where both parties are hitting the campaign trail hard in a last ditch effort to get their policies and beliefs out in public to inspire voters.

Just kidding, it’s time for hate speech!

Following in the soggy orange footsteps of his boss, JD Vance has hit the road apparently determined to hurl offensive and unbridled hate at anyone not wearing a bright red baseball hat.

Not surprisingly, one of Maga’s biggest targets is Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic senate candidate in Michigan.

El-Sayed is everything Magas hate: smart, well-spoken, and not white.

Those first two important qualities were front and center during a recent blistering takedown of Trump and his administration.

Naturally, Vance hit back the best way he knows how: to lower the bar so his braindead followers could understand. Here is the Vice President riling up his base at a rally in Howell, MI.

Vance on El-Sayed: We have to understand what happens when our nation gives into these kinds of people with zero attachment to its land or to its history. What we saw in France, the hatred, the ingratitude, the desire to destroy rather than a desire to build, that exact same cancer that has corrupted El-Sayed. — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2026

No platform, no issues, no soul.

It surely doesn’t take a political science major to understand what Vance is getting at here and the replies were quick to call it what it is.

1. Hi @JDVance what “attachment” to this land do your Indian immigrant in-laws Radhakrishna Chilukuri and Lakshmi Chilukuri have please? And do you say this racist stuff to their faces or just save it for mainly-white MAGA rallies? https://t.co/06awPxWVEn — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 28, 2026

2. It’s truly wild how the only thing they are running on against Abdul is unvarnished racism. https://t.co/89toe89ZHZ — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) October 27, 2026

3. This is just fucking disgusting. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 28, 2026

4. Jd Vance changed his name 3 times. What are you hiding there? — Chris Medina (@chrismedina120) October 27, 2026

5. France has nothing to do with immigrants and El-Sayed isn't an immigrant. Also, this is pure fucking racism. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) October 28, 2026

6. He was born here, idiot. He’s as American as you. — P Johnson (@ilovedmyjobpj) October 27, 2026

7. The audacity of this colonizer — Candidly Tiff (@tify330) October 27, 2026

8. I hardly know what to say anymore. “Wrong” doesn’t begin to cover it. JD Vance is attacking Abdul El-Sayed, an American born in Michigan to Egyptian immigrant parents, by suggesting he has no attachment to his own country and describing him as a “cancer.” This is racism—and a… — Bucky (@BuckyNoseBest) October 28, 2026

9. Hey @JDVance — your bigotry is showing. @AbdulElSayed has every right to run for the Senate. Why does that threaten you so much? Smarmy, divisive rhetoric like this just makes you look small and petty — and shows why you're wholly unlikable. — A.E. Bojorquez (@travi44) October 27, 2026