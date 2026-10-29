Politics Abdul El-Sayed JD Vance

The Maga crowd lapping up JD Vance’s loathsome attack on Abdul El-Sayed is a terrifying glimpse of where America is right now

Saul Hutson. Updated October 29th, 2026

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It’s that time in the lead-up to the midterm elections where both parties are hitting the campaign trail hard in a last ditch effort to get their policies and beliefs out in public to inspire voters.

Just kidding, it’s time for hate speech!

Following in the soggy orange footsteps of his boss, JD Vance has hit the road apparently determined to hurl offensive and unbridled hate at anyone not wearing a bright red baseball hat.

Not surprisingly, one of Maga’s biggest targets is Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic senate candidate in Michigan.

El-Sayed is everything Magas hate: smart, well-spoken, and not white.

Those first two important qualities were front and center during a recent blistering takedown of Trump and his administration.

Naturally, Vance hit back the best way he knows how: to lower the bar so his braindead followers could understand. Here is the Vice President riling up his base at a rally in Howell, MI.

No platform, no issues, no soul.

It surely doesn’t take a political science major to understand what Vance is getting at here and the replies were quick to call it what it is.

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