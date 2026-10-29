This Trump heckler took it to the next level and got just the response he’d presumably have been hoping for

US donald trump heckler

Donald Trump’s last-ditch campaign rallies to try to short up Republican support ahead of the mid-terms have been chiefly memorable for the increasing regularity with which he is being heckled.

And they haven’t come any better than this, one particular heckler who took it to the next level with this.

Robbie Roadsteamer just got Donald Trump at the Ohio Rally!! "Trump was on the Jeffrey Epstein Plane" Watch his face. This was perfect. Bravo Robbie!! Buy this man a beer @RobbyRoadsteame 😍😍 https://t.co/RGSHzQDpuQ — Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) October 28, 2026

And it got surely what was the desired result – apart form all the videos of the heckle (and more) that are going viral right now.

And that is that it got Trump talking Epstein all over again, putting it back on the agenda with just days to go before America goes to the polls.

Trump: "He mentioned Epstein. I threw Epstein out of a club like 20 years ago, because I thought he was a whack job … I was totally exonerated." (There is no evidence Trump threw Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago!) https://t.co/ozxDkyU1Rq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2026

Mission accomplished.

It was the work of @RobbyRoadsteame and here are just a few of the many things people are saying about it right now.

1. I usually don't care for hecklers interrupting anyone's speech, but the hecklers at trump's hate speech rallies, are wonderful. — Claire S 🤍 (@SaintLaurant) October 28, 2026

2. Trump protester just made my day. “Trump was on the Jeffrey Epstein plane” This guy deserves some praise. pic.twitter.com/U1e1jvDd60 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 29, 2026

3. Over 38,000 times trump is mentioned in those files, and he just stands there with that smirk on his face. Ridiculous — R (@RobertC38981468) October 28, 2026

4. That was the LEGENDARY @RobbyRoadsteame (shaved his beard!), and that dude is NOT a "paid protester." He's just really good at getting under MAGA's skin. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 29, 2026

5. Shoutout to the protester who yelled “Trump was on the Jeffrey Epstein plane.”

Man didn’t just protest — he dropped a lore bomb so strong the crowd buffer‑overflowed.

Give this hero a medal and a podium. He understood the assignment. — J (@jasonllevin) October 29, 2026

7. How in the hell did he sneak in 🤣😂🤣😂 — The Honorable Denise HKG (@DeniseHKG411) October 28, 2026

8. WOW — Robbie Roadsteamer was at Donald Trump’s rally in Ohio just now! 👀 "Trump was on the Jeffrey Epstein Plane" Watch Trump’s reaction face. This was perfect. Thank you Robbie!! 👏🏽 Let’s buy this man a beer everybody @RobbyRoadsteame! pic.twitter.com/DkWIp40izV — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) October 28, 2026

And finally …

Source @RobbyRoadsteame