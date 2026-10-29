This Trump heckler took it to the next level and got just the response he’d presumably have been hoping for
Donald Trump’s last-ditch campaign rallies to try to short up Republican support ahead of the mid-terms have been chiefly memorable for the increasing regularity with which he is being heckled.
And they haven’t come any better than this, one particular heckler who took it to the next level with this.
Robbie Roadsteamer just got Donald Trump at the Ohio Rally!!
"Trump was on the Jeffrey Epstein Plane"
Watch his face. This was perfect. Bravo Robbie!!
Buy this man a beer @RobbyRoadsteame 😍😍 https://t.co/RGSHzQDpuQ
— Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) October 28, 2026
And it got surely what was the desired result – apart form all the videos of the heckle (and more) that are going viral right now.
And that is that it got Trump talking Epstein all over again, putting it back on the agenda with just days to go before America goes to the polls.
Trump: "He mentioned Epstein. I threw Epstein out of a club like 20 years ago, because I thought he was a whack job … I was totally exonerated."
(There is no evidence Trump threw Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago!) https://t.co/ozxDkyU1Rq
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2026
Mission accomplished.
It was the work of @RobbyRoadsteame and here are just a few of the many things people are saying about it right now.
And finally …
Source @RobbyRoadsteame