The great Sir Patrick Stewart has died, aged 86, and this clip of him delighting in the fun of being a Socialist in Hollywood couldn’t be a better tribute

Celebrity Patrick Stewart

The wonderful stage and screen actor Sir Patrick Stewart has died at the age of 86.

Born into a poor household as the youngest of three brothers in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, in 1940, he would become one of the UK’s best-loved actors, recognised worldwide for his roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next generation, and as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films.

"Let’s make sure history never forgets the name… Enterprise. Picard Out!" 🖖 RIP Sir Patrick Stewart | 1940-2026 💔 #StarTrek https://t.co/wo9Tyrfply — Trek Central (@TheTrekCentral) October 29, 2026

Long associated with the Royal Shakespeare Company and knighted for services to drama, he nevertheless didn’t take himself too seriously, acting in a hilarious advert for Yorkshire Tea, lending his magnificent and unique voice to the poop emoji in The Emoji Movie, and playing an odd version of himself in Ricky Gervais’ Extras.

RIP Patrick Stewart. What an actor. I still can’t believe he agreed to do this scene. And he didn’t even mind when I ruined every take. Legend. https://t.co/QazyDScCOU — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) October 29, 2026

The announcement was made on various social media, including his own Twitter account. It confirmed that he had been suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia, asking for donations to the Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Fund.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:

Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Fund

https://t.co/luC5CdcWDy

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Caregiver Resources

https://t.co/zvNptfyuNd Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia https://t.co/XNncEVq56X — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) October 29, 2026

Sir Patrick’s allyship to the LGBTQ+ community and support for the rights and protection of women were very much part of who he truly was – a caring individual who wanted nothing more than a fair society for all.

Not only was he a great actor he was a progressive activist who supported LGBTQ rights, universal healthcare, destigmatizing mental health issues, and was fiercely opposed to nationalism. He truly lived the ideals of Star Trek. — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 29, 2026

As he was not just a national but an international treasure, the world was stunned and saddened at the news. Tributes poured in from friends and admirers.

SIR PATRICK STEWART (1940-2026) Before everything else, Patrick was defined by being born and bred in Yorkshire, the proud county in the north of England which he loved to the end. You could hear it in his accented voice and in the stern honesty with which he told you what he… pic.twitter.com/Ij8JRkziF1 — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) October 30, 2026

What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of… — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 29, 2026

Oh man! Rest in power 😢 Very few actors have had such a big impact on my life from an early age – first as Captain Picard and then as Professor Xavier. What a loss. What an actor. Also, a loud critic of Trump and Brexit and a proud socialist. https://t.co/ZjL8YpYBBk — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 29, 2026

He’ll never know this but Patrick Stewart showed countless boys how to be men. He showed that strength didn't have to mean intimidation, that intelligence should come with humility, and that you could – and should – stand up for what was right even when it cost you something. — 𝙹𝚊𝚢 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝙳𝚎𝚊𝚍 ❄️ (@zomboy666) October 29, 2026

RIP Sir Patrick Stewart. You made it so. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) October 29, 2026

In 2020, he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, speaking to guest host Pete Buttigieg. He told him about the fun to be had as a Socialist mixing in rich circles. It was a wonderful insight into his left-wing core, and his sense of playfulness.

Sir Patrick Stewart ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/DIP2ONpKrD — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 29, 2026

“Being left-wing can create little problems sometimes in the United States, but I would have fun with it! There’s nothing like being at a dinner party in Beverly Hills with fancy guests and telling them you’re a socialist.”

🚨We all need to be more like Sir Patrick! pic.twitter.com/QoPnjHOOBC — Inevitable_GB_News (TWAT ACCOUNT) (@GBNews23653867) October 29, 2026

man of the people. https://t.co/tY7f0ikLEH — Boiled Egg @eggoph.bsky.social (@eggshitposts) October 30, 2026

His outspokenness about DV and his socio-political beliefs were a salve.

I had the huge privilege of seeing Sir Patrick and Sir Ian in "Waiting for Godot". One of my favourite plays.

I knew then I'd never have to see it again. Vale. https://t.co/i1oCj3shcD — Pink Panzer (@NBBBMO) October 30, 2026

We lost a great one https://t.co/o3rBvAWIyQ — ReallyFatiguedHuman (@HumanSoTired) October 30, 2026

He is survived by his wife, Sunny Ozell, and his children, Daniel and Sophie.

Patrick Stewart, 1940 – 2026. R.I.P.

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