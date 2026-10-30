The great Sir Patrick Stewart has died, aged 86, and this clip of him delighting in the fun of being a Socialist in Hollywood couldn’t be a better tribute
The wonderful stage and screen actor Sir Patrick Stewart has died at the age of 86.
Born into a poor household as the youngest of three brothers in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, in 1940, he would become one of the UK’s best-loved actors, recognised worldwide for his roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next generation, and as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films.
"Let’s make sure history never forgets the name… Enterprise. Picard Out!" 🖖
RIP Sir Patrick Stewart | 1940-2026 💔 #StarTrek https://t.co/wo9Tyrfply
— Trek Central (@TheTrekCentral) October 29, 2026
Long associated with the Royal Shakespeare Company and knighted for services to drama, he nevertheless didn’t take himself too seriously, acting in a hilarious advert for Yorkshire Tea, lending his magnificent and unique voice to the poop emoji in The Emoji Movie, and playing an odd version of himself in Ricky Gervais’ Extras.
RIP Patrick Stewart. What an actor. I still can’t believe he agreed to do this scene. And he didn’t even mind when I ruined every take. Legend. https://t.co/QazyDScCOU
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) October 29, 2026
The announcement was made on various social media, including his own Twitter account. It confirmed that he had been suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia, asking for donations to the Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Fund.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:
Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Fund
https://t.co/luC5CdcWDy
Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Caregiver Resources
https://t.co/zvNptfyuNd
Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia https://t.co/XNncEVq56X
— Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) October 29, 2026
Sir Patrick’s allyship to the LGBTQ+ community and support for the rights and protection of women were very much part of who he truly was – a caring individual who wanted nothing more than a fair society for all.
Not only was he a great actor he was a progressive activist who supported LGBTQ rights, universal healthcare, destigmatizing mental health issues, and was fiercely opposed to nationalism. He truly lived the ideals of Star Trek.
— evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 29, 2026
As he was not just a national but an international treasure, the world was stunned and saddened at the news. Tributes poured in from friends and admirers.
In 2020, he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, speaking to guest host Pete Buttigieg. He told him about the fun to be had as a Socialist mixing in rich circles. It was a wonderful insight into his left-wing core, and his sense of playfulness.
“Being left-wing can create little problems sometimes in the United States, but I would have fun with it! There’s nothing like being at a dinner party in Beverly Hills with fancy guests and telling them you’re a socialist.”
He is survived by his wife, Sunny Ozell, and his children, Daniel and Sophie.
Patrick Stewart, 1940 – 2026. R.I.P.
Image Screengrab