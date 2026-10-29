Fox News thought they’d found a Maga at this Trump rally but he was something else entirely and it’s just hilarious
We’re not sure we’ve seen anything quite so joyous as this on Fox News, and yes you did read that right.
It’s Donald Trump’s news channel of choice doing the rounds at the president’s latest rally in South Carolina, where they thought they’d found a Maga to chat to except it turned out he was something else entirely.
And it’s an absolute stone cold first class treat.
Fox: Why are you here this morning?
Trump rally attendee: Well, in the late 70s, I was a little too young to go to South America for the Jonestown Massacre. But this is as close as I’ll ever get, so that’s why I’m here. There’s nothing like seeing a cult right up front. https://t.co/wGMf2GTV4E
— FactPost (@factpostnews) October 29, 2026
Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson: ‘We’ve got Tom right here lined up to answer a few questions. Tom, why are you here this morning?’
Tom: ‘Well in the late ’70s I was a little too young to get involved and go to South America for the Jonestown Massacre but this is as close as I’ll ever get so that’s why I’m here.’
Tomlinson: ‘What, the Jonestown Massacre?’
Tom: ‘There’s nothing like seeing a cult up right up front, man.’
Tomlinson: ‘Alright, maybe this is not a Trump supporter.’
Inject that into our veins! And these people loved it just as much as we did.