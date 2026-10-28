Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage asked people if their lives had improved in Andy Burnham’s first 100 days and it blew up in his face to magnificent effect

John Plunkett. Updated October 28th, 2026

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It’s 100 days – well, a few more now – since Andy Burnham entered Downing Street as our latest PM and Nigel Farage thought it would be a good hook to drum up a bit of love on Twitter.

So he thought he’d use it to restate what a Reform UK government would do in its first 100 days, but mostly to ask people if their lives had improved during that time.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t go entirely as Farage was presumably hoping, blowing up in his face to magnificent effect.

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