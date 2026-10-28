Nigel Farage asked people if their lives had improved in Andy Burnham’s first 100 days and it blew up in his face to magnificent effect

It’s 100 days – well, a few more now – since Andy Burnham entered Downing Street as our latest PM and Nigel Farage thought it would be a good hook to drum up a bit of love on Twitter.

So he thought he’d use it to restate what a Reform UK government would do in its first 100 days, but mostly to ask people if their lives had improved during that time.

Has your life improved in the last 100 days? In any way?

Have your bills gone down? Do you feel richer? Safer? Has your local community improved at all?

For the average person, the answer is a resounding NO.

Burnham is making tweaks as broken Britain slides further into terminal decline.

He’s a talker, not a doer. He hasn’t changed the country one bit so far, and isn’t going to.

We need fundamental change – and that’s what I will bring.

In our first 100 days, we will:

Put the Royal Navy in the Channel and stop the boats forever.

Begin the mass exit of over 1 million people who illegally entered Britain.

We will make it impossible to live here illegally, so many will leave voluntarily. But, make no mistake, the deportation of those who don’t will be enforced.

We will increase your tax-free personal allowance from £12,570 to £15,000 to keep money in your pocket.

We’ll reduce your annual energy bills by £250.

We’ll charge NO interest on loans for nursing students, lift the cap on medical school places and cut student loan issuance by 20%.

If my ministers fail to deliver, I’ll sack them. Simple as.

The stakes have never been higher. It’s time we have a government that acts like it.

— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 27, 2026