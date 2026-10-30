‘Visit North Yorkshire’ asked its followers to share a ‘more British scene’ than this and it’s one of our favourite days on Twitter

Twitter

Time now to return to one of our favourite days on Twitter, when the popular

Visit North Yorkshire account posted a charming picture of a red phone box next to a country lane meandering through the Dales.

The North Yorkshire account ‘celebrates the culture and traditions’ of the county and captioned the picture with a request to share their own British scenes.

Show me a more British scene pic.twitter.com/zzfVSCkdvl — Visit North Yorkshire (@visitnorthyork) October 14, 2024

And if they were expecting to be inundated with more chocolate box, bucolic images of hay wains, rolling hills, thatched cottages and the like, they were disappointed.

But everyone else, it’s fair to say, was absolutely delighted.

2. I reckon this has got to be in with a shout. pic.twitter.com/DANKsTwO5Z — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) October 14, 2024

Makes you proud to be British.

Source @visitnorthyork