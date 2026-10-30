Politics donald trump

Someone dared to ask Trump why he’s cancelling rallies, and Captain Thin-Skin raged about the reporter being out of shape – 22 exploded irony meters

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 30th, 2026

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Despite spending so much time on the golf course, it’s clear to anyone who watches him try to navigate steps or a red carpet that Donald J Trump is not a fit man.

Who could have guessed that driving a cart all over the course and kicking a few golf balls out of the rough wasn’t a great way to get rock-hard abs?

This can’t help.

In recent weeks, Trump has spent a lot of time back on the campaign trail, boring the arse off the scant crowds who could be bothered turning up – or who were paid to be there. It shows.

The 80-year-old is looking very tired, Republicans are sinking in the polls, and the spin machine hasn’t been able to hide the empty seats. In short, Trump’s campaigning is failing.

It’s no surprise, then, that he has cancelled his attendance at upcoming rallies, choosing to appear via video. There was inevitably much speculation.

When Jacob Bogage of Reuters asked to his face why he had given up in-person rallies, his response was a testament to his thin skin, his horror of scrutiny, and his gargantuan lack of self-awareness.

The sound of exploding irony meters spread across Twitter.

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