Someone dared to ask Trump why he’s cancelling rallies, and Captain Thin-Skin raged about the reporter being out of shape – 22 exploded irony meters
Despite spending so much time on the golf course, it’s clear to anyone who watches him try to navigate steps or a red carpet that Donald J Trump is not a fit man.
Who could have guessed that driving a cart all over the course and kicking a few golf balls out of the rough wasn’t a great way to get rock-hard abs?
This can’t help.
Finally, Trump's diet! Oh my god. The piece closes with RNC Chair Joe Gruters saying he was "shocked" to witness Trump eat "french fries, a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger, a Big Mac and a Filet-O-Fish" in one sitting (5/6)
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 1, 2026
In recent weeks, Trump has spent a lot of time back on the campaign trail, boring the arse off the scant crowds who could be bothered turning up – or who were paid to be there. It shows.
The 80-year-old is looking very tired, Republicans are sinking in the polls, and the spin machine hasn’t been able to hide the empty seats. In short, Trump’s campaigning is failing.
It’s no surprise, then, that he has cancelled his attendance at upcoming rallies, choosing to appear via video. There was inevitably much speculation.
trump canceled his rallies this weekend because it’s time for his 5th annual physical this year and his 25th cognitive test.
— Covie (@covie_93) October 30, 2026
Ossoff on Trump canceling rallies: "I imagine they are canceling these to avoid the humiliation of empty seats and small crowds" https://t.co/DBeUKsIYdI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2026
When Jacob Bogage of Reuters asked to his face why he had given up in-person rallies, his response was a testament to his thin skin, his horror of scrutiny, and his gargantuan lack of self-awareness.
“You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell.” — 😳 a demented Trump snaps at a reporter who asks him if he’s too unwell to go to Kansas on Saturday https://t.co/B6RAg1jksz
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2026
The sound of exploding irony meters spread across Twitter.