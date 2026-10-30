Someone dared to ask Trump why he’s cancelling rallies, and Captain Thin-Skin raged about the reporter being out of shape – 22 exploded irony meters

Politics donald trump

Despite spending so much time on the golf course, it’s clear to anyone who watches him try to navigate steps or a red carpet that Donald J Trump is not a fit man.

Who could have guessed that driving a cart all over the course and kicking a few golf balls out of the rough wasn’t a great way to get rock-hard abs?

This can’t help.

Finally, Trump's diet! Oh my god. The piece closes with RNC Chair Joe Gruters saying he was "shocked" to witness Trump eat "french fries, a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger, a Big Mac and a Filet-O-Fish" in one sitting (5/6) — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 1, 2026

In recent weeks, Trump has spent a lot of time back on the campaign trail, boring the arse off the scant crowds who could be bothered turning up – or who were paid to be there. It shows.

The 80-year-old is looking very tired, Republicans are sinking in the polls, and the spin machine hasn’t been able to hide the empty seats. In short, Trump’s campaigning is failing.

It’s no surprise, then, that he has cancelled his attendance at upcoming rallies, choosing to appear via video. There was inevitably much speculation.

trump canceled his rallies this weekend because it’s time for his 5th annual physical this year and his 25th cognitive test. — Covie (@covie_93) October 30, 2026

Ossoff on Trump canceling rallies: "I imagine they are canceling these to avoid the humiliation of empty seats and small crowds" https://t.co/DBeUKsIYdI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2026

When Jacob Bogage of Reuters asked to his face why he had given up in-person rallies, his response was a testament to his thin skin, his horror of scrutiny, and his gargantuan lack of self-awareness.

“You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell.” — 😳 a demented Trump snaps at a reporter who asks him if he’s too unwell to go to Kansas on Saturday https://t.co/B6RAg1jksz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2026

The sound of exploding irony meters spread across Twitter.

1. Omg. Trump just lost his mind at a reporter: TRUMP: “You are a sick guy! Look at this guy. You’re way out of shape. You are disgusting! Put yourself in shape! You look like hell.” Pot meet kettle!! pic.twitter.com/fhRGVPHn4r — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 29, 2026

2. Why the fuck does nobody call him out on this behaviour? There is no job in the world that would allow you to speak to someone like this for asking a reasonable question. https://t.co/wjCkDXt8MJ — Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) October 29, 2026

3. He's projecting. But he's triggered because he knows he can't go to Kansas now, physically. Amazing to watch him do a "sir" story lie in real time though. They were all standing right there and they KNOW what the reporter asked. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 29, 2026

4. Trump telling someone they look like hell while standing there looking like a microwaved pumpkin is absolutely hilarious. https://t.co/T7w9IAyMdp — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 29, 2026

6. Fat bastard over here calling a reporter fat. https://t.co/rekSdVvlPr — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) October 29, 2026

7. Amazing to see this bloated orange pig say THIS. https://t.co/cAr1WkMaOm — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) October 29, 2026

8. That he said it is bad enough That the White House tweets it out speaks to an utter lack of human decency https://t.co/W0CZFt5uB6 — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) October 29, 2026

9. Trump snarls at another reporter…of course it’s PROJECTION “Put yourself in shape. You look like hell.” https://t.co/lp7RNWo8pz — Tara Setmayer 🌻 🇺🇸 (@TaraSetmayer) October 29, 2026

10. There will never be anyone better at projection than Donald Trump. Fat, sweaty, orange makeup dripping of his decrepit face – and he calls a reporter fat. He is a sick man. https://t.co/nJ5DP6kgv8 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 29, 2026