The internet scorched Donald Trump’s utter nonsense about schools transitioning kids, but one response went to the top of the class

US donald trump LGBTQ+

Thanks to extensive research by the Republican Party and the bottomless purse of Elon Musk, we finally have the answer to the most important political question of our age –

“What would be the campaign messaging if you can’t honestly claim to have a good economy, a plan for healthcare, and a way to extricate yourself from a punishing war of your own making?”

If you thought the politician in question would pivot to racial slurs, fantasising about men’s arses, stories about how you didn’t fancy your sisters, and outrageous lies about opponents – bullseye!

That’s not all, obviously. On Sunday, Trump rolled out that old favourite – schools are transitioning kids.

Trump: "Think of it. Your beautiful son leaves the house. His name is Tim. ‘Goodbye Tim, I’ll see you later.’ ‘Thank you, mommy, thank you.’ And you don’t see Tim for four days. Four days later, Tim comes back as Sally. Okay? It’s true. We have states that are allowed to do that. A place called Minnesota. I won it 3 times." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2026

That, and I cannot stress this enough, is absolute BS of an order of magnitude at or above “They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the dogs.”

The comments reflect that fact.

2. If your kid goes to school and you don’t see them for FOUR FUCKING DAYS, why haven’t you called the police? Trump wants you to believe parents just sit around waiting for Tim to come home as Sally. And a bunch of you fucking dipshits are falling for it. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) November 2, 2026

3. my wife’s been a public middle school teacher for 20+ years… she’s lost count how many of her students she’s transgendered https://t.co/SNDVBKSJya — Barry in Iowa (@BarryinIowa) November 2, 2026

4. Four days? Trump can't even get a healthcare plan together in ten years, but apparently Minnesota performs miracles by Thursday. https://t.co/Xl55dPh6Mb — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 1, 2026

5. Your son goes to school, doesn't come home for four days (?) and when he does, he's now a she and this is all written off in the press as the ~ Trump weave ~ the standard allowing him to say the dumbest (and most reprehensible) stuff and it doesn't even get covered. https://t.co/MKezMOgggv — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) November 1, 2026

6. Do we keep the 25th Amendment around just for decorative purposes? https://t.co/NgMKB7S0md — Michael Freeman (@mpfreeman1950) November 1, 2026

7. Teachers have to buy school supplies out of their own pockets. How the fuck would there be funding for kids to be given involuntary sex changes? Anybody who believes this bullshit is too fucking stupid to live. Which is why I have no doubt that Trump believes it himself. Idiot. https://t.co/JXYJAZ1qvo — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) November 1, 2026

8. I think more about the reality that it costs me 100 dollars to fill my van that gets my disabled son to the doctors because this asshole started a war. https://t.co/kOOqnCPCGB — James Tate (@JamesTate121) November 1, 2026

9. Only MAGA would drop their kid off at school and not notice he didn't come home for 4 days. https://t.co/C4NK5PtSbe — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) November 1, 2026

10. This remains the most demented, insane, deranged, nonsensical lie he tells. Over and over and over and over. Just batshit crazy lunacy. As if that wasn’t insane enough, he says he won Minnesota in 2016, 2020 and 2024. HE LOST ALL THREE TIMES. So mentally unwell its incredible. https://t.co/qR2LTgDltT — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) November 1, 2026

11. Everyone can relate to sending their kid to school, not seeing them for four days, and shrugging, thinking, "Eh, he'll show up when he shows up." The guy's brain is mush. — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) November 1, 2026

12. I genuinely think if you’re dumb enough to believe this there’s a better argument for a conservatorship than there ever was for Britney Spears. https://t.co/CvIW6tYOM6 — Hannah Cox (@HannahDCox) November 1, 2026

13. It's a shame that parents bring their little children to hear this nonsense. I'm much less worried about Timmy coming home (after 4 days!) as Sally, and more worried about what the kids are taking in from this dumb, vulgar man. https://t.co/DlY7ymPVdB — Jeff Jablonski (@JeffJablonski1) November 1, 2026

14. Trump supporters continue to believe this moronic lie: “They voted to allow schools to turn your children transgender without informing parents. Think of it your beautiful son leaves the house. His name Tim. Goodbye Tim. I'll see you. Thank you. Mommy. You and you don't see… pic.twitter.com/LGcdZ7ad1a — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 1, 2026

15. If you believe Tim goes off to school and returns four days later as Sally, you’re too fucking stupid to vote. pic.twitter.com/Fg9a4silmB — 𝕷𝖚𝖈𝖎𝖋𝖊𝖗 (@LucifersTweetz) November 1, 2026

Of all the brilliant comments, this one really nailed the bottom line.

Dear MAGA, this is important: If you dropped off Tim to school and picked up Sally 4 days later, please return Sally back to school, you picked up the wrong child. Thank you. p.s. Call the child services to find Tim. — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) November 1, 2026

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons