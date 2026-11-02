US donald trump LGBTQ+

The internet scorched Donald Trump’s utter nonsense about schools transitioning kids, but one response went to the top of the class

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 2nd, 2026

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Thanks to extensive research by the Republican Party and the bottomless purse of Elon Musk, we finally have the answer to the most important political question of our age –

“What would be the campaign messaging if you can’t honestly claim to have a good economy, a plan for healthcare, and a way to extricate yourself from a punishing war of your own making?”

If you thought the politician in question would pivot to racial slurs, fantasising about men’s arses, stories about how you didn’t fancy your sisters, and outrageous lies about opponents – bullseye!

That’s not all, obviously. On Sunday, Trump rolled out that old favourite – schools are transitioning kids.

That, and I cannot stress this enough, is absolute BS of an order of magnitude at or above “They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the dogs.”

The comments reflect that fact.

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Of all the brilliant comments, this one really nailed the bottom line.

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons