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GB News presenter Alex Armstrong tried to attack people for not celebrating Halloween, and it blew up in his face so spectacularly that even the police got involved
Pity the poor culture warriors for they seem to get upset about the littlest things.
This week, GB News presenter Alex Armstrong took great offence to an information campaign by Leicestershire Police, notifying the public that not everyone takes part in Halloween – for example, older people, those with nervous pets or people with babies might not want trick or treaters constantly ringing the doorbell.
Alex read that as police warning the public that Halloween “can upset religious or cultural beliefs”.
Real poster from Buckinghamshire Council and Thames Valley police.
Police have issued a warning to the public that Halloween can upset "religious or cultural beliefs" ahead of the celebrations this weekend.
I’m so tired of all this crap. https://t.co/wvSMnG3rMH
— Alex Armstrong (@Alexarmstrong) October 30, 2026
If you don’t want to take part in Halloween, don’t answer the front door or decorate your house. It’s that simple.
This is a tradition that goes back hundreds of years in Britain, most importantly it’s for kids! The need to design posters or have the police and councils issue statements is batshit left wing nonsense.
It’s funny that the far-left defending this woke rubbish are the same groups that scream “globalise the intifada”, grind cities to a halt, constantly intimidate the public, defend police being attacked with a sledgehammer all for “Gaza”. The same people who think riots in France are justified. The same people who think dog walking in the countryside should be banned.
It’s one night a year, it’s for kids, it’s our tradition, leave it alone. The vast majority of the British public think this kind of stuff is pathetic and a waste of authorities’ time and resources.
Police forces and councils should get off social media, stop wasting time and money (which they are desperately short of) and actually do the job they are paid for.
— Alex Armstrong (@Alexarmstrong) October 30, 2026
He wrote:
If you don’t want to take part in Halloween, don’t answer the front door or decorate your house. It’s that simple.
This is a tradition that goes back hundreds of years in Britain, most importantly it’s for kids! The need to design posters or have the police and councils issue statements is batshit left wing nonsense.
It’s funny that the far-left defending this woke rubbish are the same groups that scream “globalise the intifada”, grind cities to a halt, constantly intimidate the public, defend police being attacked with a sledgehammer all for “Gaza”. The same people who think riots in France are justified. The same people who think dog walking in the countryside should be banned.
It’s one night a year, it’s for kids, it’s our tradition, leave it alone. The vast majority of the British public think this kind of stuff is pathetic and a waste of authorities’ time and resources.
Police forces and councils should get off social media, stop wasting time and money (which they are desperately short of) and actually do the job they are paid for.
Alas, his plot to stir up some culture war nonsense blew up spectacularly in his face. A reader’s note attached to his first tweet reads:
The poster is a standard “no trick or treat” notice from Thames Valley Police and Buckinghamshire Council for residents (esp. elderly/vulnerable) who do not want unexpected callers. It contains no mention of Halloween upsetting religious or cultural beliefs.
Even Thames Valley Police waded in to (repeatedly!) clarify matters.
@TM_010101 @Alexarmstrong @BucksCouncil Hello. As we have replied to Alex – this is a poster that can be used by anyone, such as elderly or vulnerable residents, who do not wish to have unexpected callers or be disturbed. At no point have we mentioned that Halloween can upset "religious or cultural" beliefs.
— Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) October 30, 2026
https://t.co/SpzJqnVNA5
— Yorkshire Victor Meldrew+his dog (@TheMeldrew) October 30, 2026
And people are delighting in Alex’s humiliation.