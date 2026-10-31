GB News presenter Alex Armstrong tried to attack people for not celebrating Halloween, and it blew up in his face so spectacularly that even the police got involved

News alex armstrong Culture war GB News

Pity the poor culture warriors for they seem to get upset about the littlest things.

This week, GB News presenter Alex Armstrong took great offence to an information campaign by Leicestershire Police, notifying the public that not everyone takes part in Halloween – for example, older people, those with nervous pets or people with babies might not want trick or treaters constantly ringing the doorbell.

Alex read that as police warning the public that Halloween “can upset religious or cultural beliefs”.

Real poster from Buckinghamshire Council and Thames Valley police. Police have issued a warning to the public that Halloween can upset "religious or cultural beliefs" ahead of the celebrations this weekend. I’m so tired of all this crap. https://t.co/wvSMnG3rMH — Alex Armstrong (@Alexarmstrong) October 30, 2026

If you don’t want to take part in Halloween, don’t answer the front door or decorate your house. It’s that simple. This is a tradition that goes back hundreds of years in Britain, most importantly it’s for kids! The need to design posters or have the police and councils issue statements is batshit left wing nonsense. It’s funny that the far-left defending this woke rubbish are the same groups that scream “globalise the intifada”, grind cities to a halt, constantly intimidate the public, defend police being attacked with a sledgehammer all for “Gaza”. The same people who think riots in France are justified. The same people who think dog walking in the countryside should be banned. It’s one night a year, it’s for kids, it’s our tradition, leave it alone. The vast majority of the British public think this kind of stuff is pathetic and a waste of authorities’ time and resources. Police forces and councils should get off social media, stop wasting time and money (which they are desperately short of) and actually do the job they are paid for. — Alex Armstrong (@Alexarmstrong) October 30, 2026

He wrote:

If you don’t want to take part in Halloween, don’t answer the front door or decorate your house. It’s that simple. This is a tradition that goes back hundreds of years in Britain, most importantly it’s for kids! The need to design posters or have the police and councils issue statements is batshit left wing nonsense. It’s funny that the far-left defending this woke rubbish are the same groups that scream “globalise the intifada”, grind cities to a halt, constantly intimidate the public, defend police being attacked with a sledgehammer all for “Gaza”. The same people who think riots in France are justified. The same people who think dog walking in the countryside should be banned. It’s one night a year, it’s for kids, it’s our tradition, leave it alone. The vast majority of the British public think this kind of stuff is pathetic and a waste of authorities’ time and resources. Police forces and councils should get off social media, stop wasting time and money (which they are desperately short of) and actually do the job they are paid for.

Alas, his plot to stir up some culture war nonsense blew up spectacularly in his face. A reader’s note attached to his first tweet reads:

The poster is a standard “no trick or treat” notice from Thames Valley Police and Buckinghamshire Council for residents (esp. elderly/vulnerable) who do not want unexpected callers. It contains no mention of Halloween upsetting religious or cultural beliefs.

Even Thames Valley Police waded in to (repeatedly!) clarify matters.

@TM_010101 @Alexarmstrong @BucksCouncil Hello. As we have replied to Alex – this is a poster that can be used by anyone, such as elderly or vulnerable residents, who do not wish to have unexpected callers or be disturbed. At no point have we mentioned that Halloween can upset "religious or cultural" beliefs. — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) October 30, 2026

https://t.co/SpzJqnVNA5 — Yorkshire Victor Meldrew+his dog (@TheMeldrew) October 30, 2026

And people are delighting in Alex’s humiliation.

1. GB News anchor Alex Armstrong getting owned by Thames Valley Police … pic.twitter.com/kCFbVaxh7X — Simon Harris (@SimonHarrisMBD) October 30, 2026

2. Alex is right. These bloody foreigners. Coming over here and thinking everyone has a right to ask for their privacy to be respected. Madness. When did a reasonable expectation of not being bothered in your own home become a British tradition… https://t.co/qcgQPNqsTo — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) October 30, 2026

3. Halloween is tradition Trick or treat was imported from the states in the early 80s Give it a Fucking rest with this bullshit you arsehole https://t.co/sOj590huax — Steve Smith 🇪🇺 (@SteveSmith_cam) October 30, 2026

4. @Alexarmstrong has moved with ease from ranting about water bottle caps & Poppy's to Halloween trick or treat and of course making himself look a complete arse in the process

Context is important so why not read the full letter of explanation from Thames Valley Police https://t.co/s0gTKQVRqE pic.twitter.com/bF9Q9MTtX0 — Tricia Day (@day156324) October 31, 2026

6. Alex Armstrong invents a culture war over a Halloween poster designed to protect elderly and vulnerable residents. Thames Valley Police then have to publicly correct him. Imagine being so desperate to be outraged that you manufacture the reason yourself. https://t.co/wFd2McI9h9 — Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) October 30, 2026

7. Do you know what the rest of us are tired of? Grifters like Alex and their faux outrage about absolutely everything. This poster was designed to protect elderly and vulnerable people from having their doors knocked on by marauding teens wanting free stuff. https://t.co/jXh2jADMdv — Sam (@SamCKx) October 30, 2026

8. "I so tired of it," says @Alexarmstrong – about something that @ThamesVP explain isn't actually true. People addicted to culture wars porn could just stop wanking, I guess. Maybe then they'd be less tired? https://t.co/Ta7xWzTnHe — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) October 30, 2026