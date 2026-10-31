‘What’s a ridiculously simple way you could survive a zombie apocalypse that nobody ever talks about?’ – 22 easy ways to escape the undead

Weird World r/AskReddit

There’s been a lot of chatter in the news lately about stockpiling food, water and other essentials in case of disaster or disruption.

Though some bad apples who enjoy causing panic have suggested the UK is preparing for war, the government say it’s actually for slightly less alarming events such as severe weather disruption or cyber attacks.

However, those supplies would also be useful in case of… zombie attack!

Which is something that they’ve been discussing on the AskReddit page after user GrandmasterZach posed this…

What’s a ridiculously simple way you could survive a zombie apocalypse that nobody ever talks about?

An excellent question, and lots of well-prepared folk jumped in with their ideas, like these…

1. ‘When someone dies, tie their shoelaces together before they turn.’

–Major__de_Coverly

2. ‘Assuming we’re talking normal zombies, not magic ones. The lack of sustainability of the issue. They’re decomposing. There’s only so long they can be mobile, only so long the jaw would function. Hunker down, don’t be loud, wait it out.’

–_Spastic_

3. ‘Simply live in (or move to) a location that’s too cold for the zombies. Zombie flesh is no more freeze-resistant than living human flesh. Less, actually, since I don’t think zombies are warm-blooded, being dead and all. As soon as the zombies freeze, you’ve won. They aren’t a threat when they can’t move, and even when the weather warms up and they thaw, their cells will just be mush. One freeze + thaw kills any zombie, unless it’s some other zombie variation that has antifreeze in their cells for some reason.’

–DarthMaulATAT

4. ‘Assuming you can find solitude? Alaska is literally the perfect place to weather this storm. Especially on an island community. They already collect their own rainwater and are used to long periods of isolation.’

–ExpiredPilot

5. ‘Wait them out. Zombies don’t heal wounds, and there’s a very good reason literally everything on Earth needs to do that. The elements will broadly, and the pavement will literally, will grind them to dust. A zombie dragging their military-booted foot on the ground will be immobile in weeks at most.’

–Euphorix126

6. ‘Go to the Winchester, have a nice cold pint, and wait for it all to blow over.’

–CapnBeardbeard

7. ‘Not have stupid friends.’

–Important_Scene_4295

8. ‘The composite partitions in public bathrooms (also composite decking, benches, etc.) are extremely durable and weather resistant, as well as easily workable with quiet hand tools. They can be used for structural defense, personal armor, weapons, and so forth. Cut into one-inch strips and laced around limbs, for example, you have both bite- and blunt-proof protection that won’t wear, rust, or otherwise degrade for much longer than you’ll even survive (because that one asshole in your group is hiding a bite and gets you while you’re “safe” and unarmored in the compound).’

–BlottomanTurk

9. ‘The vast majority will die from human interactions, accidents, regular flu, cholera, dysentery, and yes even diarrhea/dehydration. The same had been true in almost every single conflict in history. You have walking, nearly indestructible disease vectors everywhere. There will be few clean water sources in a matter of days. Even if drinking zombie plague water doesn’t turn you or kill you outright, you’ll wish you were dead from the runs. The three basics always apply, water, food, shelter in order of importance. Those three will be in short supply after a week or two. And the survivors will likely be close to flowing filterable water, large food stores/depots which certainly will become secured by larger groups, and defensible shelters, with good visibility.’

–Delta50k

10. ‘Live in an apartment building and barricade all the stairwells. Grow what you need on the roof and collect rainwater (pretty sure this was done in 28 Days Later). Never have to leave nor fire a bullet if you have guns/ammo really.’

–RumHamComesback

11. ‘I live in Australia. Or summers are brutal and our winters are dry as fuck. Desiccation would get the zombies before they become a problem.’

–alittlebitcheeky