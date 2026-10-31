‘What’s a ridiculously simple way you could survive a zombie apocalypse that nobody ever talks about?’ – 22 easy ways to escape the undead
There’s been a lot of chatter in the news lately about stockpiling food, water and other essentials in case of disaster or disruption.
Though some bad apples who enjoy causing panic have suggested the UK is preparing for war, the government say it’s actually for slightly less alarming events such as severe weather disruption or cyber attacks.
However, those supplies would also be useful in case of… zombie attack!
Which is something that they’ve been discussing on the AskReddit page after user GrandmasterZach posed this…
What’s a ridiculously simple way you could survive a zombie apocalypse that nobody ever talks about?
An excellent question, and lots of well-prepared folk jumped in with their ideas, like these…