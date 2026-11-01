Celebrity Traitors fan Cherie Blair text James Blunt’s wife to say “God, your husband’s stupid”, and Joe Lycett spoke for the nation with this all-time brutal comeback

Entertainment celebrity traitors James Blunt Joe Lycett

This year’s Celebrity Traitors has provided its fair share of memorable moments.

But one of the series’ greatest hits occurred in the companion show, Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked, hosted by Ed Gamble.

On Friday’s Uncloaked, which aired straight after the finale, Faithful James Blunt was talking about his stint on the show and how wrong he often was about who was a Traitor and who was a Faithful – right up until the last moment when he engineered his own banishment.

sabotaging his own game after he finally got the hang of it is the most james blunt move ever 😭 #celebritytraitors https://t.co/VdVdzIC2JP — beth ✨ (@raggedydocs) October 30, 2026

Speaking to Gamble, Blunt said: “The most painful moment was when Cherie Blair [wife of former prime minister Tony Blair) text my wife to say, ‘God, your husband’s stupid’.”

Cut to a few moments later in the audience, when Blunt’s Traitors co-star, comedian Joe Lycett, got a hold of the microphone.

“Cherie Blair saying someone husband’s is an idiot, she’s got some balls on her, hasn’t she?”

* SPOILER ALERT*

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Joe Lycett take a bow. 😂 https://t.co/RruXpbwww6 — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) October 31, 2026

The audience erupted in laughter, and Lycett’s quick wit was a hit online too.

1. Joe Lycett: “Also Cherie Blair saying someone’s husband is an idiot, she’s got some balls on her, hasn’t she” 💀 did she forget that she’s married to Tony illegal war having (Iraq) Blair 🤧🤷🏾‍♂️ You can tell James Blunt is close with them 😬 #thecelebritytraitorsuncloaked pic.twitter.com/hpjg5N06Jd — The Celestial Sentinel (@CelestialNelly) October 30, 2026

2. Glad Joe Lycett made that comment about Cherie Blair accusing someone else's husband of being an idiot. We were all thinking it!#CelebrityTraitors — Jeanette Hall – ask me about woods 🌳 and newts 🦎 (@JeanetteHall9) October 30, 2026

3. My dislike for Joe Lycett ends right there with that comment re Cherie Blair. Chap#CelebrityTraitors — SFH (@ScottyHayter) October 30, 2026

4. I know, Joe is so dry when he smokes a comedy line 😆 — A TV Friend 📺 🍭 Strictly Stan VITO ✨️ Elex (@atvfriend) October 30, 2026

5. Fucking legend for that! Spoke for the nation! — Jay (@iloveyoubut) October 31, 2026

6. Funniest part of the show😂😂😂😂 — ☔️☔️☔️JAYNE CARR (@hotjayne) October 30, 2026