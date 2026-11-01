Entertainment celebrity traitors James Blunt Joe Lycett

Celebrity Traitors fan Cherie Blair text James Blunt’s wife to say “God, your husband’s stupid”, and Joe Lycett spoke for the nation with this all-time brutal comeback

Michael White. Updated November 1st, 2026

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This year’s Celebrity Traitors has provided its fair share of memorable moments.

But one of the series’ greatest hits occurred in the companion show, Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked, hosted by Ed Gamble.

On Friday’s Uncloaked, which aired straight after the finale, Faithful James Blunt was talking about his stint on the show and how wrong he often was about who was a Traitor and who was a Faithful – right up until the last moment when he engineered his own banishment.

Speaking to Gamble, Blunt said: “The most painful moment was when Cherie Blair [wife of former prime minister Tony Blair) text my wife to say, ‘God, your husband’s stupid’.”

Cut to a few moments later in the audience, when Blunt’s Traitors co-star, comedian Joe Lycett, got a hold of the microphone.

“Cherie Blair saying someone husband’s is an idiot, she’s got some balls on her, hasn’t she?”

The audience erupted in laughter, and Lycett’s quick wit was a hit online too.

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