People have been sharing what’s been getting better in their lifetime – 17 things that have bucked the trend of misery
If, say, you had to regularly write about the news for a humorous website, it would be all too easy to think that that world is constantly hurtling towards catastrophe. That’s not the case though.
Fear may get clicks, but in reality the world has seen plenty of improvements in recent years. To give you a much-needed dose of optimism, Bluesky user Michael Druker invited his followers to share what’s been getting better:
Social media loves talking about how everything is getting worse. But what’s something that you’ve seen get _better_ in your lifetime?
— Michael Druker 🇨🇦 (@mdruker.app) 23 October 2026 at 20:28
These top replies will (somewhat) restore your faith in humanity…