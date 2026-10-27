People have been sharing what’s been getting better in their lifetime – 17 things that have bucked the trend of misery

Round Ups Bluesky

If, say, you had to regularly write about the news for a humorous website, it would be all too easy to think that that world is constantly hurtling towards catastrophe. That’s not the case though.

Fear may get clicks, but in reality the world has seen plenty of improvements in recent years. To give you a much-needed dose of optimism, Bluesky user Michael Druker invited his followers to share what’s been getting better:

Social media loves talking about how everything is getting worse. But what’s something that you’ve seen get _better_ in your lifetime? — Michael Druker 🇨🇦 (@mdruker.app) 23 October 2026 at 20:28

These top replies will (somewhat) restore your faith in humanity…

1. There was a fucking hole in our planet’s *atmosphere* Like a legit, no joke, “this will unravel our entire ecosystem” hole in the world, and then we fixed it by working together across national and political lines As a species we decided, “we will survive” Let’s do that some more [image or embed] — Chris Kluwe, adjudicated poaster (@chriswarcraft.bsky.social) 24 October 2026 at 02:39

2. a 25 year old could not comprehend how bad the dining options were in the median American town in 1996 [image or embed] — Peter (@notalawyer.bsky.social) 24 October 2026 at 02:47

3. Every aspect of life as a gay man is unimaginably better than it was when I was born in the mid 80s. We beat the plague that was killing us by the hundreds of thousands and then won broad social and civic equality. [image or embed] — Max Dubler (@maxdubler.com) 23 October 2026 at 23:13

5. We have CANCER VACCINES. Fucking CANCER VACCINES. We have AIDS TREATMENTS. AIDS IS NO LONGER A DEATH SENTENCE. IN MY LIIFETIME. FUCK. [image or embed] — Kitty Chandler (@mightybattlecat.bsky.social) 23 October 2026 at 23:21

7. Apples are just astonishingly better than when I was a kid and what you’d get at the grocery store were either mushy red delicious or lemon-sour granny smiths. [image or embed] — mtsw (@mtsw.bsky.social) 23 October 2026 at 21:41

8. You laugh but the products for natural black hair we have now — the science, the diversity, the accessibility — was once unfathomable. We lost a lot of beauty salon culture in my lifetime but today’s products are game changers. [image or embed] — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd.bsky.social) 24 October 2026 at 00:13