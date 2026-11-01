The UK is facing a “painful” and “depressing” few years with almost no growth in living standards expected – 21 people struggling to find the funny side of the situation
You probably don’t need to us to tell you that life in the UK has gotten harder over the last decade or so.
So it also brings us no joy to tell you that, contrary to Labour’s one-time campaign song, things can only shitter.
"Painful" years ahead, think tanks warn, as living standards set to fall
https://t.co/MwP9JyJKIA
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 29, 2026
“People are facing a ‘painful’ and ‘depressing’ few years ahead, economic think tanks have warned, after forecasts showed growth in living standards grinding almost to a halt.
Typical working-age households would see their disposable income fall by £1,050, or 3%, between now and 2029, according to the Resolution Foundation, while the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the current decade would be the worst for household income growth on record.”
Oh…goodie.
As you can imagine, the report has prompted a big response online. Here’s some of what people are saying.