The UK is facing a “painful” and “depressing” few years with almost no growth in living standards expected – 21 people struggling to find the funny side of the situation

Life economy the UK

You probably don’t need to us to tell you that life in the UK has gotten harder over the last decade or so.

So it also brings us no joy to tell you that, contrary to Labour’s one-time campaign song, things can only shitter.

"Painful" years ahead, think tanks warn, as living standards set to fall https://t.co/MwP9JyJKIA — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 29, 2026

Per the BBC:

“People are facing a ‘painful’ and ‘depressing’ few years ahead, economic think tanks have warned, after forecasts showed growth in living standards grinding almost to a halt. Typical working-age households would see their disposable income fall by £1,050, or 3%, between now and 2029, according to the Resolution Foundation, while the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the current decade would be the worst for household income growth on record.”

Oh…goodie.

As you can imagine, the report has prompted a big response online. Here’s some of what people are saying.

2. My entire adult life has been defined by the fallout of the financial crash and the nearly 20 years of austerity that followed, and you're telling me THOSE were the salad days??? https://t.co/mBmtrXsLEs — Marl Karx (@BareLeft) October 30, 2026

3. well we all knew these glorious utopian years we've had couldn't last forever https://t.co/Yb1Wega8Cn — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) October 30, 2026

4. I'm 40 years old, and graduated from university in the summer of 2008. Throughout my entire adult life the prevailing narrative has been about cuts, "painful" years, and ever-increasing inequality. And mainstream politicians wonder why people are so angry. https://t.co/M8LcHDwD4n — James McEnaney (@MrMcEnaney) October 30, 2026

5. Because we've had it so good so far https://t.co/EUQf3c54Kz pic.twitter.com/Ddwr0mLkzB — Pistachio 🇮🇷 🇵🇸 (@HarleyShah) October 30, 2026

6. Reminder that there is no need for living standards to fall, pain is not inevitable, everything can be improved starting Monday, they are doing this to protect the rich who own the govt and telling you this below because there is absolutely no threat to them whatsoever. https://t.co/VoqCrMmQXv — Mr Demos of Pnyx (@gem_ste) October 31, 2026

7. Britain's richest 50 families have more money the poorest 36,000,000. No one should accept this. https://t.co/vj1pbbL3rB — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) October 30, 2026

8. And STILL they won't just fucking tax the rich https://t.co/nDeRzR6LlU — Ricky | Council Estate Media (@cem_uk_) October 30, 2026

10. it’s really great how after growing up during a pandemic i get to grow into an adult right as things are truly falling to shit https://t.co/YEjkl3nC2N — ✧˖°. CATIE IS SEEING THWS .°˖✧ (@SISTEROFTHEVOlD) October 30, 2026

11. Couldn't we just ask the banks to repay some of the hundreds of billions we have spent bailing them out after they destroyed the Western economies in 2008? https://t.co/k3QQziFK6J — Sir Norman of Nowhere. 🏴‍☠️ (@Normanjam67) October 30, 2026

12. “Living standards are falling for us.” Yet UK banks just posted £29bn in half-year profits. Lloyds’ profits jumped 99% to £2.3bn as mortgage rates hit 6%, while Shell doubled its profits to £8bn. This isn’t just an economic crisis; it’s a wealth transfer. https://t.co/KlZBnh8IXx — Rakesh Kumar (@Rakeshhkumaar) November 1, 2026

13. Ever since I’ve been old enough to understand the world it’s just been endless lifes getting worse Whilst endless articles tell me ready for a war and be willing to fight I would be fighting for further rot, decay and corruption Fuck this country https://t.co/yBURPeKa4a — Roos (@roosbutjoos) October 30, 2026

14. I entered the workforce in 2008 and within five months, at the age of 21, was made redundant as a result of the financial crash. It's basically been an escalating tsunami of shit ever since. Sad to be leaving those halcyon days behind. https://t.co/maB5WgSQaq — Rob Pearson (@rob_pearson86) October 30, 2026

15. I sometimes talk to people here in China who still believe the UK is a dynamic, vibrant country full of opportunities. When I tell them that for the entirety of my adult life it’s been mired in austerity, ever-widening economic disparity and widespread gloom they don’t believe… https://t.co/WzoIW83rwG — Eòghann MacLeòid (@laomasugelan) October 30, 2026

16. We (not them) must suffer pain, say two neoliberal think tanks founded by conservative politicians, hedge-funders and tax (avoidance) advisers. They don't say why – they're cutting back their leveraged moneylending because we can't guarantee them enough interest (free money). If… https://t.co/n5BIim4oER — Steve Hall (@ProfHall1955) October 30, 2026

17. Falling living standards is just the price we have to pay for billionaires to get richer. https://t.co/7pU5DrhTmj — Ian Sharman (@IanDSharman) October 31, 2026

18. we’ll all just have to enjoy these current good times while they last 💖 https://t.co/KULg1oYgY7 — Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) October 30, 2026

19. Painful years ahead, painful years behind. Intolerable. https://t.co/YSofIqBLVx — Daniel Gerke (@drgerke1) October 29, 2026

20. Every day, the fact that we had no true Revolution of the 19th or 20th centuries continues to rot this godforsaken nation. https://t.co/77DBtP0bSm — Layla! (@RR_is_KR) October 31, 2026