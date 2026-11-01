News Russell Brand viral

This guy nobly tried to heckle Russell Brand outside the courthouse, but it didn’t quite work out the way he’d hoped, and the results are hilarious

Michael White. Updated November 1st, 2026

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Russell Brand has been on trial at Southwark Crown Court for the past few weeks. He is facing seven charges: three counts of rape, three charges of sexual assault and one allegation of attempted indecent assault. He denies all the charges.

The details emerging from the court have made for grim reading indeed.

Now one video from outside the court has gone viral. In it, a man, seemingly just a member of the public, is standing with the media and others beside a waiting cab to take people involved with the trial away.

Spotting a guy with long greying dark hair and a beard like Brand’s coming towards the cab, the man tells him, “You should be ashamed of yourself”.

Only the guy with the dark har isn’t Brand, just someone who looks vaguely like him. Just watch it, and see the man’s reaction when he realises his mistake.

People online can’t get enough of the clip.

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