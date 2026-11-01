This guy nobly tried to heckle Russell Brand outside the courthouse, but it didn’t quite work out the way he’d hoped, and the results are hilarious

News Russell Brand viral

Russell Brand has been on trial at Southwark Crown Court for the past few weeks. He is facing seven charges: three counts of rape, three charges of sexual assault and one allegation of attempted indecent assault. He denies all the charges.

The details emerging from the court have made for grim reading indeed.

Former actor Russell Brand finally took the stand in his rape trial — but he says he’ll be facing the charges and the jury alone. The actor told jurors that he was unable to persuade a “single person” to testify on his behalf. Details: https://t.co/FtMYgx1GJ7 https://t.co/taZybJqNFE — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 28, 2026

Now one video from outside the court has gone viral. In it, a man, seemingly just a member of the public, is standing with the media and others beside a waiting cab to take people involved with the trial away.

Spotting a guy with long greying dark hair and a beard like Brand’s coming towards the cab, the man tells him, “You should be ashamed of yourself”.

Only the guy with the dark har isn’t Brand, just someone who looks vaguely like him. Just watch it, and see the man’s reaction when he realises his mistake.

Laughed way too hard at this 😂 https://t.co/38suVXEVW2 — 🎃🐦‍⬛ Kerri 🐦‍⬛ 🎃 (@k1_funky) October 29, 2026

People online can’t get enough of the clip.

1. “It’s not me bro” 😂 — Rach (@eightyfourosaur) October 29, 2026

2. “You should be ashamed of yourself!” “It’s not me, brother…” https://t.co/TFLaU9VA73 — Glenn Polley (@glennpolley) October 30, 2026

3. I cannot tell you how many times I’ve watched this FFS 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/qaP3AT02Hu — 🌟🏴‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) October 30, 2026

4. That’s Russell Brand’s cunt double — Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) October 30, 2026

5. Lol I did Jury Duty once in got out a taxi in I had the same issue. 'Mate! im just doing Jury!! Sakes!' — Jamie McFadyen (@jamiemcfadyen87) October 29, 2026

6. Is that Barry from Watford 😂 — Dom ◣ ◢ (@DomDanbury) October 29, 2026

7. He looks like the guy from “Tears for Fears”😂🤣 — Undefeatable (@mariaba692) October 29, 2026

8. Dennis Taylor, Russell Brand and Hugh Grant together. Nobody had that on the bingo card. — Bon Chorton (@Bonchorton) October 29, 2026

9. Poundland Hugh Grant and Russell Brand 😂 — FlatCapMatt (@mrflatcapmatt) October 30, 2026

10. why is hugh grant crying https://t.co/ACnsYVtnFj — ophelia (@ophoelia) October 30, 2026