Scientists have been sharing discoveries that ‘should have blown people’s minds’ but have been largely ignored – 21 incredible happenings to marvel over
Thanks to the favoured international pastime of perma-doomscrolling nonsense on social media, we have very little attention for anything that doesn’t come in 10 second chunks of video.
Which is perhaps why miraculous things are happening in the world of science, and we haven’t got a clue about them.
They’ve been attempting to rectify this on the AskReddit page after user Significant-Order850 posed this question:
Scientists of Reddit: What’s a discovery that should have blown people’s minds but somehow managed to garner absolutely no reaction from anyone ?
Read on to find out about some truly incredible findings (if you’ve got the attention span)…