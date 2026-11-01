Scientists have been sharing discoveries that ‘should have blown people’s minds’ but have been largely ignored – 21 incredible happenings to marvel over

Science r/AskReddit

Thanks to the favoured international pastime of perma-doomscrolling nonsense on social media, we have very little attention for anything that doesn’t come in 10 second chunks of video.

Which is perhaps why miraculous things are happening in the world of science, and we haven’t got a clue about them.

They’ve been attempting to rectify this on the AskReddit page after user Significant-Order850 posed this question:

Scientists of Reddit: What’s a discovery that should have blown people’s minds but somehow managed to garner absolutely no reaction from anyone ?

Read on to find out about some truly incredible findings (if you’ve got the attention span)…

1. ‘Reprogramming skin cells into stem cells. You can then turn them into things like heart or nerve cells. It won a Nobel so “no reaction” is a stretch, but this deserves way more attention outside science.’

–Individual-Present41

2. ‘The new(ish) treatment for cystic fibrosis that changed the median lifespan from 26 years to 66 years is still mind boggling to me.’

–hopefullyhopeful

3. ‘We’ve functionally cured Spinal muscular atrophy 1. This is a horrific disease and I have personally watched 3 children die slow, horrible deaths because of it at the beginning of my career. Now screening can catch it and with a single therapy reverse it. Whereas before these kids would collapse under the weight of their own chests and suffocate the last full SMA1 kid I saw was running down the hall screaming at the top of her little lungs. I ugly cried driving home that day.’

–Farts_McGee

4. ‘The 2025 winners for the Nobel prize in medicine were awarded to a handful of researchers for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance. In this simplest terms, these researchers discovered the gene and method by which the immune system regulates itself so that it doesn’t start attacking itself. This is going to be massive for those suffering from autoimmune conditions, and those who have to take immunosuppressants (like for organ transplant) – millions and millions of people – because, now that we know how these processes work, we can develop more targeted drugs and gene therapies. This in itself is huge because right now most of the autoimmune drugs out there blunt the entire autoimmune system, which is what leads to people becoming generally immunocompromised. This research is going to improve the health and quality of life for so many in the very, very near future.’

–flibbyflobbyfloop

5. ‘We’re very close to curing HIV. We know it can be done, we’re just trying to find an effective way to do it on a large scale.’

–Sablemint

6. ‘mRNA vaccines are like a moon landing level of scientific achievement and half our population thinks they’re government mind control because they watched a video on Facebook.’

–Badloss

7. ‘The discovery that trees communicate with each other through underground fungal networks. Scientists have found that fungi connect the roots of different trees, allowing nutrients and chemical signals to move between them. Some studies suggest that trees can even transfer resources to neighbouring trees under certain conditions. We spent centuries walking through forests thinking trees were just standing there, competing for sunlight. Meanwhile, beneath our feet, there’s an entire interconnected biological network that we’re only beginning to understand. And somehow, this discovery didn’t completely change the way most people look at forests.’

–NewCreation007

8. ‘Not a scientist but another person whose family was affected by a medical breakthrough. My mother was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer 2 years ago, and her doctor had said if this happened just 5 years ago they would look at only life extending (but non curable) treatments. An immunotherapy was created in the last 5ish or so years, that allowed the cancer cells that were effectively “hiding” from her immune system to be “seen” and targeted by her white blood cells. A year later and several rounds of chemo (combined with immunotherapy once a month) and radiation later, she is proudly in remission.’

–mckaypa95

9. ‘We just discovered the first “glueball”, a composite particle that’s made of pure strong force (gluons)! This means that it doesn’t have any quarks, which is in contrast to every other composite particle we’ve discovered, which has at least two quarks in it. It’s got a mass about twice that of the proton, and it’s a long-unresolved prediction of our theory of the strong nuclear force (QCD), so it’s very nice to finally see that it does indeed exist. And there may be more!’

–d0meson

10. ‘Plastic eating enzymes. They show tremendous potential for breaking down PET and could possibly lead to closed loop plastic recycling.’

–DramaticPinkumni

11. ‘The development of 3D bioprinted corneal tissue using human cells. As someone with advanced keratoconus and a background in clinical research, this genuinely blows my mind. We’re moving toward a future where we might be able to bioengineer corneal tissue to restore vision.’

–Valuable_Onion9503