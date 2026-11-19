Life r/AskUK work

When AI was still just a dream in the mind of tech nerds, it sounded pretty cool. It would remove all the drudge work from our lives and leave us free to pursue the things we really love.

But what actually seems to be happening is that it has wholesale destroyed careers that were previously very sought after, such as being an illustrator or computer coder, and left us puny humans with the jobs it can’t do, like stacking shelves, because it hasn’t got hands. Yet.

However, all is not lost. Over on the AskReddit page, user Consistent-Tune-5613 posed this question…

What jobs are AI-proof for the next 10 years?

And lots of folk chimed in with ideas that will keep robots from savaging your employment prospects for the time being, like these…

1. ‘I’m a puppeteer doing live performance. The work my micro-industry would lose to technology, we lost a long time ago. People who want to hire me care that it’s handmade. I’m actually seeing an upswing in demand and expecting more. The only way AI will hurt me in the near to medium term is if it causes economic crashes and the people and institutions who hire me can’t afford to.’

–Brilliant-Book-503

2. ‘People may think teachers are going to be replaced but until you’ve stepped into a school and seen how much needs to be done for kids to learn that tech can’t do, you’d think otherwise.’

–JoeyCucamonga

3. ‘Teachers won’t be replaced for at least 100 years. Kids need a human teacher. It’s basically nearly impossible for an AI robot to handle a class full of 30 kids, particularly if some of these kids are wild. Teachers aren’t going anywhere.’

–aTwerkingPikachu

4. ‘School custodians too. I went to a convention a while back for janitorial equipment and supplies, there was a company showing off a bathroom cleaning bot. It was cool, but when the presenter said it could handle any cleaning situation found in a restroom I asked if I could toss an orange in the toilet to see what it would do. After about 5 minutes of struggling the poor thing rolled back and started beeping to indicate it couldn’t figure out what to do. The presenter was a bit annoyed, and asked, yeah, but how often will someone put an orange in a toilet. I said, at a middle school? Every single day once the kids find out it can’t handle it. My job is pretty safe for a while.’

–could_use_a_snack

5. ‘Nurses are safe as hell.’

–shoot_your_eye_out

6. ‘First responders/Essential workers. Police, Fire, EMT, Nurses, Doctors, Construction. Basically anyone who couldn’t work from home during Covid lockdown was a good test for what jobs we can’t live without.’

–NeverSpeakAgainPS4

7. ‘Hair stylist. No one is going to trust AI with scissors.’

–FuntimeBen

8. ‘Plumbers, plasterers, electricians. Many of the trades jobs really.’

–Slippiditydippityash

9. ‘AI proof full stop. Maybe robotics will eat into some of the work in the future, but no amount of AI is fucking their knees up changing a failed compression joint or rewiring a house.’

–pot51e

10. ‘From what I can tell, a lot of people specifically go to restaurants so they can be inconsiderate and rude to workers, not chatbots.’

–hoobsher

11. ‘And those workers need bartenders to vent at.’

–cmikesell