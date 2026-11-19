People have been sharing jobs that are ‘AI-proof for the next 10 years’ – 23 careers that won’t be pinched by a bot
When AI was still just a dream in the mind of tech nerds, it sounded pretty cool. It would remove all the drudge work from our lives and leave us free to pursue the things we really love.
But what actually seems to be happening is that it has wholesale destroyed careers that were previously very sought after, such as being an illustrator or computer coder, and left us puny humans with the jobs it can’t do, like stacking shelves, because it hasn’t got hands. Yet.
However, all is not lost. Over on the AskReddit page, user Consistent-Tune-5613 posed this question…
What jobs are AI-proof for the next 10 years?
And lots of folk chimed in with ideas that will keep robots from savaging your employment prospects for the time being, like these…