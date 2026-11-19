‘What average sized town punches above its weight in terms of famous people?’ – 21 small places that produced huge stars
Famous Brits are often associated with the places they live now, usually London. But they’re all from somewhere, and more often than not those places aren’t our capital city.
And, in recent decades, having a distinguishable local accent has become more of a help than a hinderance. Just look at the well-deserved success of Diane Morgan.
Over on the AskUK subreddit, user QOTAPOTA has been pondering this, and posted the following…
What average sized town punches above its weight in terms of famous people?
Obviously “London” doesn’t count but Wandsworth would. Greater Manchester has to be split up into its towns too e.g. Oldham.
The reason I ask is because I was just thinking about Radio 2 DJs and we have Paddy McGuinness, Sara Cox and Vernon. Kay. Bolton is punching.
Lots of other smaller places have produced their own galaxy of stars, like these…