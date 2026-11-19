Entertainment r/AskUK

Famous Brits are often associated with the places they live now, usually London. But they’re all from somewhere, and more often than not those places aren’t our capital city.

And, in recent decades, having a distinguishable local accent has become more of a help than a hinderance. Just look at the well-deserved success of Diane Morgan.

Over on the AskUK subreddit, user QOTAPOTA has been pondering this, and posted the following…

What average sized town punches above its weight in terms of famous people? Obviously “London” doesn’t count but Wandsworth would. Greater Manchester has to be split up into its towns too e.g. Oldham. The reason I ask is because I was just thinking about Radio 2 DJs and we have Paddy McGuinness, Sara Cox and Vernon. Kay. Bolton is punching.

Lots of other smaller places have produced their own galaxy of stars, like these…

1. ‘Port Talbot, a small industrial town and we have had Anthony Hopkins, Richard Burton and Michael Sheen.’

–Dant192

2. ‘Paisley famous folk either born or raised: Paolo Nutini, Gerard Butler, Tom Conti, Gerry Rafferty, Fulton MacKay, Phylis Logan, James McAvoy, David Tennant and me.’

–BumblebeeForward9818

3. ‘Bolton is the best example I can think of too – those you mention plus Peter Kay, Ian McKellen, Diane Morgan, Maxine Peake, Fred Dibnah, Sophie Willan… I’m sure there are more.’

–wedloualf

4. ‘Never get over the fact that Yorkshire would have finished 12th in the 2012 Olympic medal table.’

–Wooden_Clothes5170

5. ‘Feltham? I know it’s London, but no one really thinks of it, as it’s on the arse end of west London. Freddy Mercury, Brian May, Jimmy Page, and Mo Farah are associated with the town.’

–unbelievablydull82

6. ‘King’s Lynn in Norfolk has produced two Formula 1 drivers (Martin Brundle and George Russel) and Roger Taylor from Queen, which isn’t bad for a population of 47,000.’

–MrPogoUK

7. ‘Got to be Reading – ‘England’s Hollywood’, if you will. Ricky Gervais, Kate Winslet, the Middletons and the best of all, the real royalty, Mr Tumble.’

–peony_beony

8. ‘Stockport – Fred Perry, Blossoms, Michelle Keegan, Phil Foden, Kobbie Mainoo, Tess Daly, Nathan Aspinall, Claire Foy to name a few.’

–Rare-Reveal876

9. ‘South Shields (Tyne and Wear), the armpit of the North as I ike to call it. Catherine Cookson, Perrie Edwards, Sir William Fox, Eric Idle, Joe Mcelderry, Sarah Millican, Robert Olley, Chris Ramsey, Ridley Scott, Ginger Wildheart, Frank Williams, Kane Allevano, Tom Curry, William Woodhave. Add in the lifeboat was invented there, the great north run ends there and the world renowned Maritime college, its a bit odd for a pokey seaside town in the North East of England.’

–zer0c00l81

10. ‘I was born in a small town called Worksop and we have Donald Pleasence and Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden.’

–The_Dark_Vampire

11. Brian Cant, Richard Ayoade, Kieron Dyer, Nik Kershaw, Brian Eno, Trevor Nunn, Ed Sheeran, June Brown, Omid Djenili, Nandi Bushall. All Ipswich.’

–PipBin