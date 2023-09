Life

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are 13 of the best that went viral over on Reddit this week.

1. ‘Let it go, Brandon’

(via)

2. ‘I don’t think I can recall anybody being shot by a cheeseburger’



(via)

3. ‘he got humbled quick’



(via)

4. ‘No hesitation whatsoever’



(via)

5. ‘Totally agree with him’



(via)

6. ‘Dear Atheists …’



(via)

7. ‘Can’t be too careful …’



(via)