Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said he’s “the only person” with enough “public rapport and courage” to be prime minister – 15 reactions that see right through his guff

News lbc nigel farage Reform UK

It’s no secret that Nigel Farage has his eyes set on 10 Downing Street.

But, as the Reform UK leader revealed to LBC’s Nick Ferrari this weekend, he doesn’t want the job for his sake, but for ours. What a selfless soul he is.

"Right now, I'm the only person." Nigel Farage believes he's got sufficient 'rapport' and 'courage' to become Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/UCTUjnOO3z — LBC (@LBC) June 12, 2026

When Ferrari asked Farage if he wants to be PM, Farage put his hands over his face and replied:

“Not for the sake of the office or the title because I couldn’t give a damn about that. Never been interested in that. For me, politics is not about what I become in terms of personal status. It’s about what I can do. “Right now, I believe I’m the only person that’s got sufficient public rapport and the courage to take on the establishment and do what needs to be done. Right now, I’m the right person. “May well be in a couple of years time or more, somebody else comes along who’s better equipped. Right now, I do believe it’s me.”

Ferrari followed up by asking: “So you could be the prime minister?” To which Farage replied: “Yes.”

LBC’s clip of the exchange has gone viral, attracting over 1.2k replies at the time of writing. Here’s a selection…

1.

And what about the things he lacks: Integrity

Honesty

Compassion

Wisdom

Humility

Respect What about those things? https://t.co/v22Xg15jd5 — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) June 12, 2026

2.

Nick Ferrari just told his listeners that he didn't even ask about the five million pounds bung. What is the point of our media if they aren't even prepared to challenge these charlatans? Put any female MP in front of Ferrari, though, and he'll lay into her relentlessly. https://t.co/GTBji2sukR — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) June 12, 2026

3.

Really really odd answer. Nigel Farage suggests in a couple of years there might be someone better to be PM. That’s quite possibly before the next election. https://t.co/LpEft2UgWt — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) June 12, 2026

4.

It is very odd that the leader of a party that's been ahead in the polls for nearly two years can't just say 'yes' when asked if he wants to be prime minister. https://t.co/bBAxDrw3Mv — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) June 12, 2026

5.

Oh look – the narcissist comes out of hiding and believes he is 'the chosen one' Note that he choses a totally safe interview with a mate who won't challenge or question him to pretend that he is not hiding https://t.co/VXnrSssGLb — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 12, 2026

6.

‘What can I do’. He barely has any firm policy commitments, and what he has stated is a mash up of right and left wing ideas. He’s a salesman, not a politician. Always has been. — Stuart Hazeldine (@stuarthazeldine) June 12, 2026

7.

Narcissistic, arrogant and dangerous…. and won’t face awkward questions so no courage… tends toward misogynistic so no rapport. — Stuart Bourne (@stalwartfilms) June 12, 2026

8.

What a narcissist – 'I am the only one', 'I am the only hope' – says a self appointed cult Leader who hides from the media and has many questions to answer. The change who is more Establishment than the Establishment — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 12, 2026

9.

About what he can do for Britain? He’s already ensured carnage! What Farage has done for Britain with Brexit thus far is weaken us considerably and please/benefit Vladimir Putin. — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) June 12, 2026

10.

Nigel Farage, who has only ever gone for status or title throughout his career, wants you to believe that he doesn't "give a damn about the status, office, or the title" of Prime Minister. Believe this man at your peril. — Brit Ian (@dearbrit_ian) June 12, 2026

11.

And there we have it. The trap, carefully laid over the last two years from about 10 minutes after the GE exit poll dropped, that Labour MPs have just blundered into.

Well done everybody. #r4today https://t.co/Tzq2FBAYnC — Steffi Ede (@MumofFatCassie) June 12, 2026

12.

I dont understand how people can really believe this. He is Rich, the ESTABLISHMENT works in his favour. You want to have someone who was/is financially insecure who understands the struggles & genuinely wants to fix the system. The man was just "gifted" £5m, the exact thing… — Bryomew (@Byromew) June 12, 2026

13.

Oh good, this privately educated millionaire who has made a career from parliamentary salaries and campaigned for his own Coutts bank account believes he is the only man who can take on “the establishment”. Righto🎩 — David James (@TonicDave) June 12, 2026

14.

“Never been interested in becoming PM” is the only honest thing he said here. He doesn’t want it. He’s allergic to hard work and accountability, he doesn’t have 0.5% of what it takes to be PM and he knows it. He likes having his tummy tickled by Nick Ferrari though. — . (@truck_puncher) June 12, 2026

15.

This is the 2nd time Ive seen Nigel Farage of Olde Clacton do this this week… head in hands like he cant take any more… he ok? pic.twitter.com/6nDZMSAsdi — Craig Duncan / @fludded (@Fludded) June 12, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/LBC