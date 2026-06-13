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Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said he’s “the only person” with enough “public rapport and courage” to be prime minister – 15 reactions that see right through his guff

Michael White. Updated June 13th, 2026

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It’s no secret that Nigel Farage has his eyes set on 10 Downing Street.

But, as the Reform UK leader revealed to LBC’s Nick Ferrari this weekend, he doesn’t want the job for his sake, but for ours. What a selfless soul he is.

When Ferrari asked Farage if he wants to be PM, Farage put his hands over his face and replied:

“Not for the sake of the office or the title because I couldn’t give a damn about that. Never been interested in that. For me, politics is not about what I become in terms of personal status. It’s about what I can do.

“Right now, I believe I’m the only person that’s got sufficient public rapport and the courage to take on the establishment and do what needs to be done. Right now, I’m the right person.

“May well be in a couple of years time or more, somebody else comes along who’s better equipped. Right now, I do believe it’s me.”

Ferrari followed up by asking: “So you could be the prime minister?” To which Farage replied: “Yes.”

LBC’s clip of the exchange has gone viral, attracting over 1.2k replies at the time of writing. Here’s a selection…

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Source: Twitter/X/LBC