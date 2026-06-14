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Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon happily accepted an endorsement from his “hero” Ant Middleton – 14 absolutely scathing reactions

Michael White. Updated June 14th, 2026

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Ant Middleton took time out this weekend from his potential campaign to be London mayor (even if he doesn’t know what the job entails) and sharing clearly fake AI videos to appear in an endorsement video with Reform UK’s candidate in next week’s Makerfield by-election, Robert Kenyon.

“Great to have the endorsement of one of my heroes,” Kenyon wrote in the caption of the short video, in which Middleton urged people to “vote with their heads. Do not play into the left’s hand. Do not be outsmarted by the left.”

Kenyon opting to appear with Middleton – and to call him “one of his heroes” – has raised eyebrows, even among the Reform crowd. According to a Guardian report, even Reform think Middleton is too extreme in his views, but suspect Kenyon is trying to appeal to supporters of the even more right wing Restore Britain party.

Whatever the reasoning, Kenyon is being ripped apart for the Middleton partnership.

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