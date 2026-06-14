Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon happily accepted an endorsement from his “hero” Ant Middleton – 14 absolutely scathing reactions

News ant middleton makerfield Reform UK

Ant Middleton took time out this weekend from his potential campaign to be London mayor (even if he doesn’t know what the job entails) and sharing clearly fake AI videos to appear in an endorsement video with Reform UK’s candidate in next week’s Makerfield by-election, Robert Kenyon.

“Great to have the endorsement of one of my heroes,” Kenyon wrote in the caption of the short video, in which Middleton urged people to “vote with their heads. Do not play into the left’s hand. Do not be outsmarted by the left.”

Great to have the endorsement of one of my heroes @antmiddleton pic.twitter.com/zoEq5gU90c — Cllr Rob Kenyon (@RobKenyonReform) June 12, 2026

Kenyon opting to appear with Middleton – and to call him “one of his heroes” – has raised eyebrows, even among the Reform crowd. According to a Guardian report, even Reform think Middleton is too extreme in his views, but suspect Kenyon is trying to appeal to supporters of the even more right wing Restore Britain party.

Whatever the reasoning, Kenyon is being ripped apart for the Middleton partnership.

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Your hero has a conviction for assaulting a female police officer. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 12, 2026

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Ant Middleton went to prison for assaulting two police officers, including a female officer. — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 12, 2026

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If you needed to sum up Rob Kenyon better, his hero is a man who served time for assaulting a woman, and wounding a police officer. He is a Dubai tax exile who deprived the state of well over £1 million – he and his fellow directors took £3 million out of a UK company, then… — Sam (@SamCKx) June 12, 2026

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Yeah. Great choice. And isn’t he Restore’s pick for London Mayor? pic.twitter.com/WnggP7E5ll — Ian Barnes (@Ianbarnes2001) June 12, 2026

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The hero that owes the UK government a million pounds in tax? Money that could be spent on the NHS or police, is that the one? pic.twitter.com/hVX3TKkptO — Ryder 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 (@Ryder56004614) June 12, 2026

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"Great to have the endorsement of another sexist pig who went to prison for beating up a woman." There fixed it for you, Rob. — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) June 12, 2026

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Hero?

A sacked reality tv personality who took £ms in directors loans and then crashed his company owing HMRC £1.5m a hero A convicted criminal who assaulted a woman? ✔️ Ah – that sort of fits. So – that’s why he endorsed you.👇 pic.twitter.com/hkvedl2k5E — Ian R (@ianrileyENG) June 12, 2026

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Well I mean, you were unlikely to win before this, but any chance of winning you thought you may have, has just been blown out the window by this absolutely hideously shite endorsement from a man with a conviction for assault on a female! — Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) June 12, 2026

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Self-professed sexist calls man who assaulted female police officer his ‘hero’. Reform UK has a serious problem with women. https://t.co/KrmU8fQmUB — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) June 12, 2026

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Ant Middleton is an unrepentant racist who doesn’t think I should be allowed to serve in Government because of my heritage, despite having been born here. He doesn’t think Zia Yusuf should be allowed to either. He’s also a violent thug who served a prison sentence after being… https://t.co/YAZPWKPFz3 — Ben Obese-Jecty MP (@BenObeseJecty) June 12, 2026

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Awesome endorsement, Robert. A man who was found guilty and was imprisoned for:

Unlawful wounding of a police officer [a woman]. Common assault on another person. A man who was disqualified as a director by HMRC — owing £1M to the public purse. A man who has had an… https://t.co/KHfSCBofB5 — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) June 12, 2026

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Sexist plumber idolises a man who’s served time for the assault of a policewoman & the unlawful wounding of her colleague. You can tell so much about ppl by the company they keep. 🤮 https://t.co/dE0g4Gb62w — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) June 12, 2026

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– My hero is a woman beater and a racist, but don’t worry too much kids… he’s not tall enough to get on this ride Robert Kenyon Reform Party candidate Ashton In Makerfield https://t.co/aKZKb1cVsa — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) June 12, 2026

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