JD Vance said the Second World War ended with “a negotiation” and was schooled (and mocked) all the way to 1945 and back

News JD Vance MAGA Second World War

We already know that JD Vance appears to live in an alternate reality where Republicans are so beloved that they’re going to smash November’s midterm elections – despite historic low approval ratings for Trump and the party.

Now it seems the US vice president lives in an alternate past as well as present.

Vance gave an interview with Meet the Press, where he talked about Trump’s efforts – if that’s the right term – to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

And, in doing so, Vance said that many major wars in history ended in a negotiation – including World War II.

JD Vance: If you go back to WW2 or every major conflict in human history, they all ended with some kind of negotiation. pic.twitter.com/B7h4uqlk0r — yogesh (@yogeshtwet) June 12, 2026

As the pithy reader note underneath that tweet puts it: “World War II ended with unconditional surrenders by Germany on May 8, 1945, and Japan on September 2, 1945, rather than negotiation.”

Vance has been rightly mocked for his (mis)understanding of history, so here’s some of the abuse to bleakly cheer up your Sunday.

1.

Hitler killed himself and Germany surrendered. Japan got nuked. Do they teach history in Ohio? https://t.co/H9k5U8FqNE — Praise (@tufpraise) June 12, 2026

2.

It is frankly embarrassing that a sitting U.S. Vice President is unaware of one of the most elementary facts of World War II. Nazi Germany did not negotiate an end to World War II. The war in Europe ended with Germany’s unconditional surrender after total military defeat and the… https://t.co/dOujzzRQfB — Johanna Nyman (@JohannaNyman5) June 13, 2026

3.

Ah yes that famous “negotiation” where Japan unconditionally surrendered after two atom bombs and Hitler blew his brains out. https://t.co/tUJSg7UEOJ — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) June 13, 2026

4.

Vance says "WW2 ended with some kind of negotiation" 👇 Is he really that clueless about history? 🤯 https://t.co/P0WQhJb3BD — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 13, 2026

5.

JD Vance thinks World War 2 ended with a negotiation Kinda explains why he thinks surrendering to the IRGC is the way to go He seems to think someone offered Hitler a stash of money to behave himself and that's how it all ended https://t.co/6v7z1UMBeu — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) June 12, 2026

6.

OMFG! JD Vance just said that World War II ended with a “major negotiation,” in an effort to compare it to Trump’s Iran war deal. FACT: World War II didn’t end because everyone sat down and made a deal. It ended with fascists surrendering. World War II ended with… pic.twitter.com/ylEgTQCVJS — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 13, 2026

7.

Nonsense

Unconditional surrender ended WW2 pic.twitter.com/BKlQgemtsu — SFDukie (@SFDukie) June 13, 2026

8.

The community note that should seal JD’s fate. https://t.co/0VepIdi9Uc — Carlos Abadi (@NewSamawal) June 13, 2026

9.

The running joke is that when an American dad turns 40 he is offered the choice to either get really into WWII or really into the Civil War. Two wars that very famously ended with unconditional surrender! Absolute betrayal of The Dads https://t.co/OvxvXXkQdf — Mike Duncan (@mikeduncan) June 13, 2026

10.

We invented a portable sun to end the war, J.D. A portable sun. https://t.co/MWiqCK6jip — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 14, 2026

11.

These people are idiots https://t.co/CiZ5nJuhyX — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) June 13, 2026

12.

We are governed by the dumbest fucking people in America. https://t.co/bdRsStRQs0 — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) June 13, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/yogeshtwet