News JD Vance MAGA Second World War

JD Vance said the Second World War ended with “a negotiation” and was schooled (and mocked) all the way to 1945 and back

Michael White. Updated June 14th, 2026

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We already know that JD Vance appears to live in an alternate reality where Republicans are so beloved that they’re going to smash November’s midterm elections – despite historic low approval ratings for Trump and the party.

Now it seems the US vice president lives in an alternate past as well as present.

Vance gave an interview with Meet the Press, where he talked about Trump’s efforts – if that’s the right term – to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

And, in doing so, Vance said that many major wars in history ended in a negotiation – including World War II.

As the pithy reader note underneath that tweet puts it: “World War II ended with unconditional surrenders by Germany on May 8, 1945, and Japan on September 2, 1945, rather than negotiation.”

Vance has been rightly mocked for his (mis)understanding of history, so here’s some of the abuse to bleakly cheer up your Sunday.

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Source: Twitter/X/yogeshtwet