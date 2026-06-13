BBC presenter Naga Munchetty’s priceless face said it all as Labour’s Peter Kyle rabbited on about the greatness of a defence spending plan he hasn’t fully seen

News bbc breakfast Labour Naga Munchetty

It has been another tough week for Keir Starmer, with two ministerial resignations over what they see as the PM’s perceived weakness on defence spending.

So you had to feel for Business Secretary, Peter Kyle, who had to face the press on Friday morning to shore up the PM.

But, oh boy, did he get tangled up in a trainwreck of an interview on BBC Breakfast with Naga Munchetty.

Kyle spoke glowingly of the government’s defence investment plan – the plan that led to the Defence Secretary and Armed Forces Minister resigning – before casually dropping that he hadn’t read the actual plan in full.

Peter Kyle: the plan is great Naga Munchetty: have you seen the plan? Kyle: no Munchetty: So how do you know its great? Peter Kyle: "Because I have faith in a PM.. to fund the plan & design a plan & lead a plan, of course & he is the PM that is fit for the moment we're in" pic.twitter.com/ELk6iPQgm7 — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) June 12, 2026

Munchetty’s face and tone of voice in response probably were identical to anyone watching Kyle’s performance. And it didn’t go unnoticed online, being shared most notably by JK Rowling.

1.

Every single person who still cringes at the memory of trying to bullshit their way through an interview or exam question: today, the slate is wiped clean. Set down your burden of shame. Nothing – nothing, I say – could touch this. pic.twitter.com/n0hSdThavw — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 12, 2026

2.

😂 the look on her face – priceless pic.twitter.com/VrOEBZbzb6 — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) June 12, 2026

3.

Believe in The Plan! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3jTTdebWka — Cian McCarthy (@arealmofwonder) June 12, 2026

4.

Ladies and gentlemen , I give you the best we have . If you have a susceptibility for cringing , don’t listen https://t.co/3mcsLtrAYG — DerylLynn on stranger’s island (@DerylLynn) June 12, 2026

5.

They say faith is blind. When John Healey and Al Carns have seen the defence plan, and they resign in dismay, but Peter Kyle hasn't seen the plan, but lauds it because he has supreme faith in Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves, who, in their discerning and right mind, would trust… https://t.co/PoNrWacuOO — Adrian Hilton (@Adrian_Hilton) June 12, 2026

6.

7.

Peter Kyle doing a fantastic job showing why people have lost faith in the political class and why the political class are nothing more than mendacious bullshitters. https://t.co/oZoQ7O2A91 — Man of La Manca 🐭 (@ManofLaManca) June 13, 2026

8.

Labour Minister Peter Kyle praises something he knows nothing about Britain is led by lemmings https://t.co/HjHxLFJgzi — Socialist Voice (@SocialistVoice) June 12, 2026

9.

Peter Kyle going to the pub during the World cup pic.twitter.com/H216MDaolu — TimForAlI 🇬🇧🇺🇦🇮🇱🇬🇪 (@timmyvoe) June 12, 2026

10.

Wow. One of the most cringe interview moments I’ve seen in a long time. Peter Kyle: “When you see the Defence plan, you’ll know we got it right” Interviewer: “Okay so when did you see the plan?” Peter: “I haven’t” 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7yctj2JDv0 — Kosher (@koshercockney) June 12, 2026

11.

Peter Kyle has a great future in comedy after he leaves politics https://t.co/H4WmUdHeOh — Green New Neil 💚 (@HippieKillerBoB) June 12, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/SaulStaniforth