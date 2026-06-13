News bbc breakfast Labour Naga Munchetty

BBC presenter Naga Munchetty’s priceless face said it all as Labour’s Peter Kyle rabbited on about the greatness of a defence spending plan he hasn’t fully seen

Michael White. Updated June 13th, 2026

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It has been another tough week for Keir Starmer, with two ministerial resignations over what they see as the PM’s perceived weakness on defence spending.

So you had to feel for Business Secretary, Peter Kyle, who had to face the press on Friday morning to shore up the PM.

But, oh boy, did he get tangled up in a trainwreck of an interview on BBC Breakfast with Naga Munchetty.

Kyle spoke glowingly of the government’s defence investment plan – the plan that led to the Defence Secretary and Armed Forces Minister resigning – before casually dropping that he hadn’t read the actual plan in full.

Munchetty’s face and tone of voice in response probably were identical to anyone watching Kyle’s performance. And it didn’t go unnoticed online, being shared most notably by JK Rowling.

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Source: Twitter/X/SaulStaniforth