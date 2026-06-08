US Pete hegseth Simon schama

Pete Hegseth used his D-Day anniversary speech to score some lame political points and Simon Schama’s A++ response spoke for right-minded Brits everywhere

John Plunkett. Updated June 8th, 2026

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It was the anniversary of the D-Day landings on Saturday, that extraordinary day on 6 June 1944 when nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed in Normandy to begin the Allied liberation of Nazi-occupied Western Europe.

The United States secretary of defence, sorry, war, Pete Hegseth was in France to commemorate the moment, and his speech was just as statesmanlike and totally on-point as you would imagine. Which is to say, not much of either.

There was no shortage of people to brilliantly put the former Fox News specimen in his place.

But surely no-one put it better than everyone’s favourite TV historian, Simon Schama.

‘This is a special kind of loathsomeness: a blend of historical deafness , grotesque stupidity, and comically ludicrous self- importance.

‘As if the little people’s rage against immigration somehow is superior to the war against the 3rd Reich and entitles this comic book nobody to lecture the actual heroes.’

Surely spoke for Brits everywhere. Well, definitely these people.

Source @simon_schama