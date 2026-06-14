This crazy viral clip of a Knicks fan tossing a traffic cone straight onto a guy’s head says it all as New York goes wild over its first NBA title win in 53 years

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The New York Knicks won the NBA championship for the first time in 53 years on Saturday night, sending NYC and fans into a partying frenzy.

The Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs, 94-90, in the fifth game of the best-of-seven series.

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Cue the music 😁 pic.twitter.com/9CQ436UClM — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 14, 2026

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THE NEW YORK KNICKS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS 🗽 FIRST TITLE IN 53 YEARS. You just witnessed history. pic.twitter.com/pmQ459HP1b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2026

And it seemed the whole of New York was enjoying the victory.

More aerial footage of the celebration in New York: You see people out on their fire escapes, on their balconies, clinging on the side pic.twitter.com/dRuMCiicdn — Acyn (@Acyn) June 14, 2026

It also kicked off a joyous and hilarious bout of social media posting, so here’s our round-up of the best. Starting with this absolutely sensational clip of a fan tossing a traffic cone – and it landing directly on another guy’s head (Luckily the guy seemed to be okay!).

1.

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This other Angle is Insane, You can’t get a More Perfect Shot then That 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QPs9r0lBkf — ClipGD (@ClipGD) June 12, 2026

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2.

“WAY RATHER THIS THAN THE OSCARS!” 🔥 Timothée Chalamet hyped for the Knicks title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/DL94Aw6V9b — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2026

3.

timothée chalamet getting SOAKED in champagne in the knicks locker room and the players calling him lisan al gaib 😭 pic.twitter.com/JEsrJ9J5WW — timothée chalamet nation (@timotheenation) June 14, 2026

4.

Ever since Mamdani got elected nothing but good things happens in New York — Jozu 🇵🇦 (@JozuJoestarr) June 14, 2026

5.

Knicks winning after five decades and Arsenal winning after 22 years in Mamdani’s first year as mayor. It’s time to crown him emperor for life. — Zito (@_Zeets) June 14, 2026

6.

Genuinely hilarious that the only game they ended up losing in 2 entire months was when that decrepit mango showed up — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) June 14, 2026

7.

how life feels when the team you jumped on the bandwagon for two weeks ago wins the championship in a sport you don’t normally watch pic.twitter.com/9gORUgwg3t — JB 🐻✨🍉 (@JBfromDC89) June 14, 2026

8.

this is like reverse 9/11 — Desus MF Nice💯 (@desusnice) June 14, 2026

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Genuinely hilarious that the only game they ended up losing in 2 entire months was when that decrepit mango showed up — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) June 14, 2026

10.

More aerial footage of the celebration in New York: You see people out on their fire escapes, on their balconies, clinging on the side pic.twitter.com/dRuMCiicdn — Acyn (@Acyn) June 14, 2026

11.

long live the people’s republic of mamdanistan pic.twitter.com/BKwCD1ctyZ — matt bernstein (@mattxiv) June 14, 2026

12.

MY FAVORITE BASKETBALL TEAM OF THE LAST TWO WEEKS JUST WON LETS FUCKING GO KNICKS — cheyenne (@idkcheyenne13) June 14, 2026

13.

Last 30 seconds of the Knicks winning the finals live from West Village FIRE ESCAPE. Best city in the world.🔥👑 #knicks #nyc pic.twitter.com/6XLA9gcX09 — Evan Lee (@theEvanLee) June 14, 2026

14.

NYC bout to have the best summer since 2016 its uppppppp — speedy (@SpeedyMorman) June 14, 2026

15.

‘name 3 knicks players’ jalen brunson, zohran mamdani and spider-man — tyler the carrot (@needsomeindomie) June 11, 2026

16.

CNN: He’s putting on a Knicks jersey, I don’t even know if this was voluntary “They just came up on me and said you have to wear this” pic.twitter.com/u1Icv03fRt — Acyn (@Acyn) June 14, 2026

17.

Bro on Instagram said "When I die, bury me in a Knicks jersey because I just might come back" 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — NYKDane 🇯🇲🗽 (@nykdane) June 11, 2026

18.

EVERYONE IN NYC IS SINGING EMPIRE STATE OF MIND https://t.co/theerk3Y6r — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 14, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/sidetalksports