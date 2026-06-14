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This crazy viral clip of a Knicks fan tossing a traffic cone straight onto a guy’s head says it all as New York goes wild over its first NBA title win in 53 years

Michael White. Updated June 14th, 2026

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The New York Knicks won the NBA championship for the first time in 53 years on Saturday night, sending NYC and fans into a partying frenzy.

The Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs, 94-90, in the fifth game of the best-of-seven series.

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And it seemed the whole of New York was enjoying the victory.

It also kicked off a joyous and hilarious bout of social media posting, so here’s our round-up of the best. Starting with this absolutely sensational clip of a fan tossing a traffic cone – and it landing directly on another guy’s head (Luckily the guy seemed to be okay!).

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Source: Twitter/X/sidetalksports