Social Media basketball Knicks the US
This crazy viral clip of a Knicks fan tossing a traffic cone straight onto a guy’s head says it all as New York goes wild over its first NBA title win in 53 years
The New York Knicks won the NBA championship for the first time in 53 years on Saturday night, sending NYC and fans into a partying frenzy.
The Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs, 94-90, in the fifth game of the best-of-seven series.
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Cue the music 😁 pic.twitter.com/9CQ436UClM
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 14, 2026
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THE NEW YORK KNICKS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS 🗽
FIRST TITLE IN 53 YEARS.
You just witnessed history. pic.twitter.com/pmQ459HP1b
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2026
And it seemed the whole of New York was enjoying the victory.
More aerial footage of the celebration in New York: You see people out on their fire escapes, on their balconies, clinging on the side pic.twitter.com/dRuMCiicdn
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 14, 2026
It also kicked off a joyous and hilarious bout of social media posting, so here’s our round-up of the best. Starting with this absolutely sensational clip of a fan tossing a traffic cone – and it landing directly on another guy’s head (Luckily the guy seemed to be okay!).
1.
NAHHH 😭 pic.twitter.com/7yCfPWwtn3
— Sidetalk Sports (@sidetalksports) June 11, 2026
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This other Angle is Insane, You can’t get a More Perfect Shot then That 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QPs9r0lBkf
— ClipGD (@ClipGD) June 12, 2026
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Another pov angle 😂 pic.twitter.com/sWtllVyvfS
— Faraaa (@FarahanmiA) June 12, 2026
2.
“WAY RATHER THIS THAN THE OSCARS!” 🔥
Timothée Chalamet hyped for the Knicks title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/DL94Aw6V9b
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2026
3.
timothée chalamet getting SOAKED in champagne in the knicks locker room and the players calling him lisan al gaib 😭 pic.twitter.com/JEsrJ9J5WW
— timothée chalamet nation (@timotheenation) June 14, 2026
4.
Ever since Mamdani got elected nothing but good things happens in New York
— Jozu 🇵🇦 (@JozuJoestarr) June 14, 2026
5.
Knicks winning after five decades and Arsenal winning after 22 years in Mamdani’s first year as mayor. It’s time to crown him emperor for life.
— Zito (@_Zeets) June 14, 2026
6.
Genuinely hilarious that the only game they ended up losing in 2 entire months was when that decrepit mango showed up
— Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) June 14, 2026
7.
how life feels when the team you jumped on the bandwagon for two weeks ago wins the championship in a sport you don’t normally watch pic.twitter.com/9gORUgwg3t
— JB 🐻✨🍉 (@JBfromDC89) June 14, 2026
8.
this is like reverse 9/11
— Desus MF Nice💯 (@desusnice) June 14, 2026
9.
Genuinely hilarious that the only game they ended up losing in 2 entire months was when that decrepit mango showed up
— Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) June 14, 2026
10.
More aerial footage of the celebration in New York: You see people out on their fire escapes, on their balconies, clinging on the side pic.twitter.com/dRuMCiicdn
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 14, 2026
11.
long live the people’s republic of mamdanistan pic.twitter.com/BKwCD1ctyZ
— matt bernstein (@mattxiv) June 14, 2026
12.
MY FAVORITE BASKETBALL TEAM OF THE LAST TWO WEEKS JUST WON LETS FUCKING GO KNICKS
— cheyenne (@idkcheyenne13) June 14, 2026
13.
Last 30 seconds of the Knicks winning the finals live from West Village FIRE ESCAPE. Best city in the world.🔥👑 #knicks #nyc pic.twitter.com/6XLA9gcX09
— Evan Lee (@theEvanLee) June 14, 2026
14.
NYC bout to have the best summer since 2016 its uppppppp
— speedy (@SpeedyMorman) June 14, 2026
15.
‘name 3 knicks players’ jalen brunson, zohran mamdani and spider-man
— tyler the carrot (@needsomeindomie) June 11, 2026
16.
CNN: He’s putting on a Knicks jersey, I don’t even know if this was voluntary
“They just came up on me and said you have to wear this” pic.twitter.com/u1Icv03fRt
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 14, 2026
17.
Bro on Instagram said "When I die, bury me in a Knicks jersey because I just might come back" 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— NYKDane 🇯🇲🗽 (@nykdane) June 11, 2026
18.
EVERYONE IN NYC IS SINGING EMPIRE STATE OF MIND https://t.co/theerk3Y6r
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 14, 2026
Source: Twitter/X/sidetalksports