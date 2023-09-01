These 28 ‘cool guides’ are both informative and rather lovely to look at

Life

There are guides and there are guides, and then there are ‘cool guides’, picture based reference tools that manage to be not only informative but also rather lovely to look at.

There’s a whole subReddit devoted to them and we’ve picked out 28 of our favourites, our very own guide – albeit not a very cool one – to the coolest guides.

1. ‘The Perfect Nap’

2. ‘Different Ocean/Sea stuff explained’

3. ‘Guide to mattress sizes’

4. ‘Biodiversity in the garden’

5. ‘This should make studying much easier!’

6. ‘The art of sentence length by Gary Provost’

7. ‘The plural of fish’

8. ‘The Cousin Explainer’

9. ‘If planets were the size of fruits’

10. ‘Tattoo Pain Chart’

11. ‘How to break down the door?’

12. ‘Gallery Wall Ideas’

13. ‘Epicurean Paradox’

14. ‘How taxes work’



