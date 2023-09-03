‘What lie do people need to stop believing?’ – 21 popular suggestions

Social Media

A Redditor named r/Muntzsty turned to r/AskReddit with this question –

‘What lie do people need to stop believing?‘

You won’t be surprised to learn that several of these responses cropped up over and over. You can probably guess which.

Gruffi

“Number 14 will SHOCK you!”

PiratesOfTheAss

Tear here to open.

Stumpy cake

We use only 10% of our brain.

Suven Pan

That mama birds won’t take their babies back after humans touch them. Put that baby back.

lifesalotofshit

“We value you as an employee”.

CarissaMag

That just because a popular celebrity or athlete endorses a product, that means it’s worth buying.

Disco_Paradiso

Adults know what’s going on. I’m 32 and I haven’t got a fucking clue.

highly_uncertain

MillardsOwner

Vaccines cause autism.

OK_grape_8284

“If I get lunch 30 minutes early, I’ll beat the lunch rush!” Meanwhile, 300 other people had the same idea and you are now stuck in the lunch rush.

Chodezbylewski

