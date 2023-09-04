We can hardly believe this leopard is made of chocolate and not …well, leopard

Celebrity

Amaury Guichin pastry chef and star of the Netflix show School of Chocolate has gone wildly viral with this display of absolutely incredible skill.

So much chocolate – but too good to eat.

Understandably, TikTok users were blown away.

“Today I’ve decided to make a life sized chocolate leopard” as one does.

Nivi Kot

Bro’s worst enemy is a heatwave.

gameguy

Imagine how cold that room had to be.

Niviel

My untalented self thought the chocolate eggs were cool. Then you made a leopard.

JS

I am hungry now.

Ma_bio_dit_tout

Bro has better understanding of animal anatomy in chocolate than I do on paper.

Aslan

I can’t even melt chocolate correctly. I burn it.

Anna Marie

No way cos I actually made a life sized chocolate leopard yesterday.

Kacper

This is scarily realistic.

_sagelikethecolor

Comparing your plastic room to Dexter’s made me chuckle. A masterpiece as always.

DweekMeister

when I get rich, I’m having him make me chocolate sculptures of me on my birthday.

MichaelBowlin571

I can’t even stay clean when I drink water out of a bottle, how are there 0 stains on him?

Erika Hulzinger

Amaury Guichon has taught me that all animals are secretly eggs.

Malcolm Stielow

This was information we’re not sure we wanted to know – but if we have to – so do you.

I’m a taxidermist and I love that the process of making the chocolate eyes is so similar to making false eyes for taxidermy.

Mickey Alice Kwapis

Source Amaury Guichin Image Screengrab