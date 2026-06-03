What is something you were smugly proven correct about years later? – 17 people who eventually got the last laugh
Few things in this life feel better than being proved right. Winning the lottery probably comes close, but you don’t get that warm, fuzzy glow of smugness.
Rough-Foundation9208 was curious to hear about the things people were proven right about years down the line, so they invited r/AskUK users to share their stories. They even got the ball rolling with their own petty win:
‘When those digital revolving picture frames became popular about 20 years ago, I remember saying, “These are a fad. Total novelty. It’ll never stick”. I haven’t seen one in forever.’
Here are the top replies from people who were vindicated by playing the long game…
1.
‘3D TVs were total bullshit and VR/Metaverse stuff’
-Inevitable_Egg_9967
2.
‘Not smugly at all, and time-to-proof was very short. But in December 2019 I made a big fuss at work (I worked in a university hospital) about a new virus I kept hearing about in China, and everyone thought I was being melodramatic and needed to stop listening to healthcare podcasts.’
-JennyW93
3.
‘I always knew Little Britain was shit when everybody else was fawning over it.’
-No_Atmosphere8146
4.
‘That the ‘Karen’ insult would become co-opted from its original meaning, and start to be used as a misogynistic insult to older women somebody doesn’t agree with.’
-Hollyhop_Drive
5.
‘For fifty years people thought I was a bit extreme for explaining the many ways America was evil and a threat to the world.’
-Inevitable-Bee2939
6.
‘Gregg Wallace. Never bought into his cheeky chappie persona’
-JamesL25
7.
‘Russel Brand. Clocked him on day one, minute one.’
-Hefty_Tip7383
8.
‘In an A-Level Business & Economics Exam I said HS2 was a waste of money, take years to build, be very costly and would be beneficial to literally nobody in the North. That was in 2012!
‘I got an A* go figure. And as I live in the North (West Yorkshire) I will most likely never use it in my life.’
-Disastrous-Rush-2701
9.
‘I’ve been adamant that Elon Musk was a real life Bond villain for years, ever since the Tesla stuff started off when he was still lauded by many and appearing in Iron Man etc.
‘He’s proven me right and then some in the years since.’
-nsfwthrowaway5969