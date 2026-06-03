What is something you were smugly proven correct about years later? – 17 people who eventually got the last laugh

Round Ups r/AskUK

Few things in this life feel better than being proved right. Winning the lottery probably comes close, but you don’t get that warm, fuzzy glow of smugness.

Rough-Foundation9208 was curious to hear about the things people were proven right about years down the line, so they invited r/AskUK users to share their stories. They even got the ball rolling with their own petty win:

‘When those digital revolving picture frames became popular about 20 years ago, I remember saying, “These are a fad. Total novelty. It’ll never stick”. I haven’t seen one in forever.’

Here are the top replies from people who were vindicated by playing the long game…

1.

‘3D TVs were total bullshit and VR/Metaverse stuff’

-Inevitable_Egg_9967

2.

‘Not smugly at all, and time-to-proof was very short. But in December 2019 I made a big fuss at work (I worked in a university hospital) about a new virus I kept hearing about in China, and everyone thought I was being melodramatic and needed to stop listening to healthcare podcasts.’

-JennyW93

3.

‘I always knew Little Britain was shit when everybody else was fawning over it.’

-No_Atmosphere8146

4.

‘That the ‘Karen’ insult would become co-opted from its original meaning, and start to be used as a misogynistic insult to older women somebody doesn’t agree with.’

-Hollyhop_Drive

5.

‘For fifty years people thought I was a bit extreme for explaining the many ways America was evil and a threat to the world.’

-Inevitable-Bee2939

6.

‘Gregg Wallace. Never bought into his cheeky chappie persona’

-JamesL25

7.

‘Russel Brand. Clocked him on day one, minute one.’

-Hefty_Tip7383

8.

‘In an A-Level Business & Economics Exam I said HS2 was a waste of money, take years to build, be very costly and would be beneficial to literally nobody in the North. That was in 2012! ‘I got an A* go figure. And as I live in the North (West Yorkshire) I will most likely never use it in my life.’

-Disastrous-Rush-2701

9.