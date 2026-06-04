Celebrity 1990s Bob Mortimer sting

Sting’s 1995 appearance on The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer has been going viral again, and it’s a shoo-in for the comedy Hall of Fame

David Harris. Updated June 4th, 2026

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It’s fair to say that Sting is one of the most successful musicians around. He’s won 17 Grammy Awards and sold over 100 million records worldwide (including those with his former band The Police).

Despite this, he’s always had a reputation for being a little earnest and dour. It was his 1995 appearance on The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer that proved these accusations were well and truly unfounded.

Here he is being interviewed by The Stott Brothers, Donald (Vic Reeves) and Davey (Bob Mortimer). It’s all a bit overwhelming for the Geordie singer.

Thanks to James Hogg for spreading the joy on Twitter.

Absolute joy.

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Source James Hogg Image Screengrab