Sting’s 1995 appearance on The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer has been going viral again, and it’s a shoo-in for the comedy Hall of Fame

Celebrity 1990s Bob Mortimer sting

It’s fair to say that Sting is one of the most successful musicians around. He’s won 17 Grammy Awards and sold over 100 million records worldwide (including those with his former band The Police).

Despite this, he’s always had a reputation for being a little earnest and dour. It was his 1995 appearance on The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer that proved these accusations were well and truly unfounded.

Here he is being interviewed by The Stott Brothers, Donald (Vic Reeves) and Davey (Bob Mortimer). It’s all a bit overwhelming for the Geordie singer.

Thanks to James Hogg for spreading the joy on Twitter.

It's 31 years ago to the day that this was broadcast – for my money one of the most joyous bits of TV ever committed to celluloid. It is, of course, Mr Sting's appearence on The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer. Chitter chatter chit pic.twitter.com/AX1z5gQwGx — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) June 2, 2026

Absolute joy.

1.

It truly is a superlative televisual moment. If I ever really need a proper belly laugh this is my go to. — Matt Crivelli (@MattCrivelli) June 2, 2026

2.

Sting are you blonde. Spent quite a few drunken evenings slurring these words in high pitched voice. Two of the funniest men ever on tv. — John Bridgeman Williams (@bridge90533) June 3, 2026

3.

Marvellous!

A bit like that time they asked Damon Hill whether he has a nice relaxing poo after a race. — (@PaulCWoolnough) June 2, 2026

4.

I almost let out a tommy squeaker watching this. — Mart (@warpedpig) June 2, 2026

5.

Thank you. This is one of my favourite pieces of TV ever. I am wiping away my tears — Celia M ⭐⭐ (@ChelseaCes) June 2, 2026

6.

Love this.

Must have watched this a gazillion times.

God bless Vic and Bob. They make everything better. — Shazaroo (@shazamac73) June 2, 2026

7.

— Steve T (@stevet983) June 2, 2026

8.

Incredible sketch this https://t.co/jPw2qhKbXI — Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) June 2, 2026

9.

Just class. I love and will always love Vic and Bob… National institutions IMO https://t.co/sdp1YT2CGG — Jockster (@JocksterDJ) June 2, 2026

10.

This sketch is committed to my memory. I recorded it off the tv and watched it so many times. Love Vic and Bob! https://t.co/oIaGISJyJc — Helennon (@Helennon1) June 2, 2026

11.

Just another classic from these boys https://t.co/TE3UeB2Tvx — Northern monkey (@mickeya100) June 2, 2026

12.

Best celebrity interview ever. https://t.co/yDjvxqMNkz — Rob Turner (@ReynardCity) June 2, 2026

13.

I wholeheartedly agree with this post. Absolutely brilliant. https://t.co/sSbaiAiIaJ — Louisa King (@MadeinKendal) June 3, 2026

14.

Still one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/szyO7jDp4b — Brodie Bruce (@eddie_corrigan) June 3, 2026

15.

Source James Hogg Image Screengrab