Proposals to reintroduce National Service reminded people of this brilliantly apt Yes, Minister clip

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 4th, 2023

In case you were wondering what Facebook meme the Tories were going to turn into their next policy idea, it’s ‘Bring back National Service.’

Despite the proposal being called the Great British National Service programme, its goal wouldn’t be a handshake from Paul Hollywood – and it wouldn’t actually be compulsory. The volunteering scheme would be like the quasi-patriotic offspring of the Duke of Edinburgh scheme and Community Service.

The idea came from a centre right think tank called Onward.
It went down as well as you’d expect on Twitter.

The rehashed idea reminded a lot of people of one particular scene from the great political sitcom, Yes, Minister.

“The party have had an opinion poll done. It seems all the voters are in favour of bringing back National Service.”

“Well, have another opinion poll done showing all the voters are against bringing back National Service.”

When Carol Vorderman shared the link, Richard Savill had this wry observation.

