Hugh Laurie didn’t take kindly to a viewer’s belated House critique and his hilariously narked response went wildly viral

Celebrity comebacks hugh laurie tv

It’s been a while since Hugh Laurie was on TV screens everywhere as the eponymous Dr Gregory House in the long-running medical drama House.

It won loads of awards, ran for eight seasons and made Laurie as big a household name in America as he already was in the UK.

But that doesn’t mean that new viewers aren’t still discovering it for the first time, obviously, and this particular viewer, it’s fair to say, wasn’t overly impressed.

Late to the party, but I’ve started watching Season 1 of House. Same narrative every episode: Patient has mysterious illness.

Hugh Laurie (House) gets diagnosis wrong.

Patient nearly dies. Hugh Laurie gets diagnosis wrong again.

Gets threatened with being fired.

Patient nearly… — Janet Murray (@jan_murray) June 6, 2026

‘Late to the party, but I’ve started watching Season 1 of House. Same narrative every episode: ‘Patient has mysterious illness.

‘Hugh Laurie (House) gets diagnosis wrong.

‘Patient nearly dies. ‘Hugh Laurie gets diagnosis wrong again.

‘Gets threatened with being fired.

‘Patient nearly dies again. ‘Hugh Laurie has last minute leftfield idea.

‘Gets diagnosis right.

‘Doesn’t get fired. ‘Eight seasons of this?’

And it caught the attention of Laurie, whose response was all kinds of brilliant.

Thanks for your critique, Janet. We actually tried a couple of episodes where House (Hugh Laurie) (please put the brackets in the right place) gets it right first time, but they were only 6 minutes long. NBC weren’t happy. Then we tried some where House never gets it right and… — Hugh Laurie (@hughlaurie) June 7, 2026

Here is that response again, just in case it’s tricky to read in full.

‘Thanks for your critique, Janet. ‘We actually tried a couple of episodes where House (Hugh Laurie) (please put the brackets in the right place) gets it right first time, but they were only 6 minutes long. NBC weren’t happy. Then we tried some where House never gets it right and the patient dies. The audience wasn’t happy. ‘One could apply your trenchant analysis to other art forms: JS Bach wrote 30 Goldberg variations on the same chord structure; Frida Kahlo painted 50 portraits of herself; Henry Moore, what?? ‘The point is, or was, variations on a theme; if all you see is hospital, medical blah blah, then it wasn’t meant for you. ‘Nonetheless, I look forward to your first novel!’

Boom!

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

If House (Hugh Laurie) was part of the burns unit, he would likely

be attending to Janet right now. — Juliet Moses (@JulietMosesNZ) June 7, 2026

2.

“Nevertheless I look forward to your first novel” is an incredibly tasteful insult. — B.C. Schrödinger (@fading_futures) June 7, 2026

3.

Some people forget that House MD. is basically (or literally) just a modern day retelling of Sherlock Holmes. Every episode is just a mystery to be solved, it’s the whole premise of the show, the problem solving and the clues being put together 🤷 — PUNISHED “VENOM” 3000 (@THEVENOM3000) June 7, 2026

4.

Doctor House is in the house yall https://t.co/MuluB2RYVp pic.twitter.com/16kIQZ4tsX — Gaurav (@PhotoModeGamer) June 7, 2026

5.

House was never really about medicine. The cases were just a doorway into something deeper: pain, addiction, loneliness, denial, and the fear of truly living. I’ve watched it three times, and each viewing spoke to a different part of my soul, fears, and hopes — أبوغازي (@abo_ghazi1991) June 7, 2026

6.

I hope Janet never catches up on Scooby Doo https://t.co/pwNKvYog5T — Tez (@tezilyas) June 8, 2026

7.

House (Hugh Laurie) is killing me. https://t.co/u0ToTMiBS7 — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 7, 2026

8.