Donald Trump insists the loud booing at the NBA finals was actually enthusiastic cheers, if you were wondering just how delusional Tangerine Grandpa is today

US donald trump NBA

Donald Trump’s big night out at the NBA finals game three, between the NY Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, obviously wasn’t the thrill-a-minute occasion he was expecting, if scenes like this are anything to go by.

WOW. Trump fell asleep at MSG during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. They don’t call him Sleepy Don for nothing. pic.twitter.com/vvc4UU1Ru3 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 9, 2026

Fair play to him for managing to nod off with all the cheering and yelling that goes on at a basketball game. It’s quite an achievement.

He might not have been able to grab 40 winks if this had still been going on.

🚨HUMILIATING: Donald Trump is MASSIVELY booed at Madison Square Garden the minute his face is shown on screen. THANK YOU NYC!! pic.twitter.com/mvdv4Auhz1 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 9, 2026

Trump booed very loudly here at MSG pic.twitter.com/IeQwwqGtop — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) June 9, 2026

Trump isn’t just getting booed inside of MSG, he’s getting booed all across NYC Video: AP pic.twitter.com/9mOBEAZ71J — Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2026

Did anybody think there’d be any other outcome for the least popular president since polling began?

JUST IN: Trump’s overall approving rating hits 27%. The lowest for any president since Richard Nixon the week he resigned. — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) June 8, 2026

However, Captain Denial wasn’t having any of it when asked how he felt about the reception he got from the crowds.

Trump tells reporters he was cheered at the Knicks game:

I thought it was very good. It was certainly amazing. I think mostly cheers. It was loud. And it was very enthusiastic pic.twitter.com/kWIxA84FoT — Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2026

‘Mostly cheers’ doing some Olympic-level heavy lifting there.

The chinny reckon was visible from space.

1.

Reporter: "People booed you." Trump: "Actually they were cheering." Reality and Trump continue their long-distance relationship. 😂🔥🏀 — Sandip Mittal (@TheSandipM) June 9, 2026

2.

Oh he knows https://t.co/chbBv2NX5P — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) June 9, 2026

3.

4.

Boy those people ‘cheering’ sure are angry… https://t.co/lABPB0yEhR — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) June 9, 2026

5.

Should get his ears checked at the next visit to Walter Reed pic.twitter.com/5Uhhsn042p https://t.co/B5cVZBRzb2 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 9, 2026

6.

7.

In other news, up is down, water is dry and Trump’s not losing it. — TontKowalski (@Tontkowalski) June 9, 2026

8.

Even he knew he was booed, “mostly cheers” he thinks.😄 https://t.co/RNKAClKrM9 — Jay1 – I don’t have a Blue Check (@Cortez_J11) June 9, 2026

9.

Hard for Trump to tell what was going on with a full diaper and nite-nite brain.pic.twitter.com/ICFTO2iKMx — Frank C (@FrankCMYK) June 9, 2026

10.

Well, you knew that fucking lie was coming lol.. — Rodger Williams (@kiddwikked) June 9, 2026

11.

I’m sure he thinks this person was also “cheering for him” as he drove by too. pic.twitter.com/EGBIZjBGnf — 🇨🇦IntolerantofIntolerance🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦🍉💉x8 (@TolerantParadox) June 9, 2026

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He’s so butt hurt lol https://t.co/dNiQaq7spo — Michael (@TheMG3D) June 9, 2026

14.

There’s no way he’s living in reality https://t.co/2Xk9Maupjk — mavsmarie (@mavsmarie) June 9, 2026

15.

Maybe he dreamed the cheers while he was asleep. https://t.co/NiqpQIBUEi — Rick Gold (@rickgoldjr9) June 9, 2026

There’s always a Simpsons clip.

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Donald Trump caused chaos for fans and massive expense for taxpayers by going to the NBA finals, and then he fell asleep – 17 top takedowns

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab