US donald trump NBA

Donald Trump insists the loud booing at the NBA finals was actually enthusiastic cheers, if you were wondering just how delusional Tangerine Grandpa is today

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 9th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s big night out at the NBA finals game three, between the NY Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, obviously wasn’t the thrill-a-minute occasion he was expecting, if scenes like this are anything to go by.

Fair play to him for managing to nod off with all the cheering and yelling that goes on at a basketball game. It’s quite an achievement.

He might not have been able to grab 40 winks if this had still been going on.

Did anybody think there’d be any other outcome for the least popular president since polling began?

However, Captain Denial wasn’t having any of it when asked how he felt about the reception he got from the crowds.

‘Mostly cheers’ doing some Olympic-level heavy lifting there.

The chinny reckon was visible from space.

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There’s always a Simpsons clip.

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Donald Trump caused chaos for fans and massive expense for taxpayers by going to the NBA finals, and then he fell asleep – 17 top takedowns

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab