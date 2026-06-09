People have been sharing the ‘most unhinged breakup excuse’ they’ve ever been given – 17 jaw-dropping reasons people got the elbow

Life AskReddit break-ups relationships

Breaking up is hard to do. Getting broken up with is harder. Especially when the dumpee gets blindsided.

But some breakups are worse than others.

All of this came to light recently when Redditor u/SinInHerVoice offered up this prompt on AskReddit:

Breakup excuses that deserve a public hearing. What’s the most unhinged excuse you’ve been given?

The answers ranged from “ouch!” to “curl up into a ball and never try to get into a relationship again.”

1.

‘”I’m breaking up with you because my therapist said I need to date someone who matches my moon phase,” is hard to beat.’

-Gary_Dorothy42

2.

‘He broke up with me and when I said ok he panicked. Apparently he planned to pretend to break up with me so I would beg him to stay so he could be Alpha Man in our relationship and I would do whatever he said.’

-bawkbawkslove

3.

‘”You’re amazing and beautiful but my mum doesn’t think you’re right for me.”

‘His mother had died 4 years earlier.’

-HelloMikkii

4.

‘”I just wish I could take your body and your brain and put her face on you.”

‘Dodged me a bullet.’

-tawnyfritz

5.

‘”You’re just not the same person anymore.”

‘This was 2 months after I nearly died from acute kidney failure and had been in hospital for the whole time.’

-ii_throwayway_ii

6.

‘My dad hates that you’re going to vote for Obama.’

-Zanctmao