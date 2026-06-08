US donald trump roald Dahl

The look on Trump’s face as he stormed out of an interview sent this old Roald Dahl quote viral and it’s surely never been truer

John Plunkett. Updated June 8th, 2026

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It’s not the first interview Donald Trump has stormed out of, but it might be the most spectacular after the Snowflake-in-Chief got the hump with NBC’s Kristen Welker challenging him with, you know, actual facts.

We’ve already written about it over here but we return to it because of the particular expression on Trump’s face as he stormed out which attracted no end of comment.

That was all well and good, but the real reason we come back to it was because it sent this old Roald Dahl quote wildly viral after it was posted by the estimable @Number10cat on Twitter.

Never been truer?

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Source @Number10cat