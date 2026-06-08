The look on Trump’s face as he stormed out of an interview sent this old Roald Dahl quote viral and it’s surely never been truer

US donald trump roald Dahl

It’s not the first interview Donald Trump has stormed out of, but it might be the most spectacular after the Snowflake-in-Chief got the hump with NBC’s Kristen Welker challenging him with, you know, actual facts.

Trump has a meltdown and ends the interview Welker: Just to be very clear, there's no evidence of what you're saying. Trump: There’s a lot of evidence. There’s tremendous evidence. There’s nothing but evidence. The election was rigged. And it’s happening again in California.… pic.twitter.com/8xcPKFGE6m — Acyn (@Acyn) June 7, 2026

We’ve already written about it over here but we return to it because of the particular expression on Trump’s face as he stormed out which attracted no end of comment.

The look of a failed president. pic.twitter.com/Ak4xd99JyK — Aes🇺🇸 (@AesPolitics1) June 7, 2026

The face of an abuser when confronted by a female. pic.twitter.com/zlulEVdMqt — D.B. Miller (@DBMillerIMO) June 7, 2026

When a journalist finally pushes back on your lies to your face pic.twitter.com/M9KYc9lKSV — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 7, 2026

Good thing y’all didn’t elect an emotional woman. pic.twitter.com/T6vFVDe9Ck — (@LucifersTweetz) June 8, 2026

Look at the RAGE on his sweaty swollen bright orange face before he crashed out and ran away. pic.twitter.com/SLvwfWLM84 — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) June 7, 2026

That was all well and good, but the real reason we come back to it was because it sent this old Roald Dahl quote wildly viral after it was posted by the estimable @Number10cat on Twitter.

"If a person has ugly thoughts, it begins to show on the face. And when that person has ugly thoughts every day, every week, every year, the face gets uglier and uglier until you can hardly bear to look at it." – Roald Dahl pic.twitter.com/2TwrDjbmug — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 7, 2026

Never been truer?

This portrait of Trump is perfection: pic.twitter.com/rn3breFtIZ — Michelle (@MMcrzyldy) June 7, 2026

The hate, rage and ugly thoughts that control every fiber of Trump's being are definitely showing all over his face now. No amount of makeup can hide his inside ugliness any longer. — Judith Olson (@kk1412Judith) June 7, 2026

What an ugly face, hatred is seeping out of him🙄 https://t.co/ervYLkGH8Z — Chickie (@Chickie__) June 8, 2026

narcissistic collapse Trump never has facts. He lives inside a fantasy world based on conspiracy theories, not reality. When challenged to produce facts, this is what happens. — 🇺🇸 Auriandra 🇺🇦 (@Auriandra) June 7, 2026

READ MORE

Donald Trump flounced out of an interview in a rage after the reporter pushed back on his claims of Californian election interference – 24 scathing reactions

Source @Number10cat