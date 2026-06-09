Mick Lynch boiled down all that’s wrong with Farage’s Reform UK to its very essence and it was brilliantly done

Politics mick lynch Reform UK

We don’t write so much about Mick Lynch as we did back in the day when the former rail trade union leader (he retired in March) used to cross swords with Piers Morgan and the like.

But now he’s given up the day job it doesn’t mean he’s vanished from our screens, and this particular appearance on BBC2’s Newsnight was a particular pleasure.

He was up alongside guests including Reform UK-er Laila Cunningham, and he took the opportunity to boil down all that’s wrong with Reform UK – well, quite a lot of it anyway – to its very essence, and it was very well done indeed.

Mick Lynch on Reform & Restore ‘they are all as despicable as each other to me & working class people should turn away from the hatred they spread … you believe in isolating people & taking advantage of poverty so you can divide them & make your friends even richer.’#newsnight pic.twitter.com/p3nptSsKvv — Mike H (@mikoh123) June 8, 2026

And these people said it best.

1.

Mick Lynch repeatedly humiliates Reform UK’s Laila Cunningham She then accuses Mick Lynch and Labour of spreading lies to “win the argument” denying that Nigel Farage wants an insurance-based NHS Here are two clips of Nigel Farage saying, 1. He doesn’t want the NHS funded… pic.twitter.com/joAvIQ2YQ0 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 8, 2026

2.

“You believe in dividing people and making your friends even richer” Mick nails the Reform grift in a single sentence https://t.co/zXJcLW3cOj — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 9, 2026

3.

Well said Mick Lynch 👏👏 https://t.co/2RknmqvdHC — Ann (@AEMorton07) June 9, 2026

4.

Mick describes the operation of sadopopulism: Oligarchs distract us from the reality that they’re extracting disproportionate profits from your labour and sell you white supremacy as compensation and performative cruelty toward minorities as entertainment. https://t.co/lNFRaB6vCq https://t.co/yTNaD2tL2O — Peter Kay (🦋@theonlypeterkay.bsky.social) (@theonlypeterkay) June 9, 2026

5.

Love Mick Lynch….We need people like him in government…..

The government’s we have had have turned themselves into Millionaires/Billionaires. — Mags C. (@CraddockMarg) June 9, 2026

6.

She actualy says at one point “I don’t understand what you’re saying” completely and utterly out of her depth — NikkiMalk🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@Nikkipolka1) June 8, 2026

7.

This, more than ever 👇🏼 https://t.co/ypJYfcZbR4 — Donna McLean (@Donna__McLean) June 9, 2026

8.

She really struggled tonight, if he pushed her a bit more she would’ve imploded — M (@yaqeco1) June 8, 2026

9.

Huge respect to Mick, none whatsoever for these divisions seeking, fear/anger spreading hate filled racists. — James D Magee (@jamesdavidmagee) June 9, 2026

10.

Mick Lynch speaks for me and many other normal, hardworking class people! I detest everything that Laila, whatever her name is, stands for! — DameKathrynCollins🌈#FullRestitution. (@Collins3Collins) June 9, 2026

11.

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Victoria Derbyshire’s takedown of Reform UK-er Laila Cunningham over the incredible disappearing Nigel Farage is a masterclass in this sort of thing

Source @mikoh123