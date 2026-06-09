Politics mick lynch Reform UK

Mick Lynch boiled down all that’s wrong with Farage’s Reform UK to its very essence and it was brilliantly done

John Plunkett. Updated June 9th, 2026

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We don’t write so much about Mick Lynch as we did back in the day when the former rail trade union leader (he retired in March) used to cross swords with Piers Morgan and the like.

But now he’s given up the day job it doesn’t mean he’s vanished from our screens, and this particular appearance on BBC2’s Newsnight was a particular pleasure.

He was up alongside guests including Reform UK-er Laila Cunningham, and he took the opportunity to boil down all that’s wrong with Reform UK – well, quite a lot of it anyway – to its very essence, and it was very well done indeed.

And these people said it best.

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Victoria Derbyshire’s takedown of Reform UK-er Laila Cunningham over the incredible disappearing Nigel Farage is a masterclass in this sort of thing

Source @mikoh123