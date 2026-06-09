Sport donald trump Ian wright world cup

Ian Wright just totally nailed all that’s wrong with Donald Trump’s World Cup before a ball has been kicked and had the entire internet cheering

John Plunkett. Updated June 9th, 2026

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In the world of football punditry, we reckon there is Ian Wright and then there is basically everyone else, so good is he at what he does.

And it’s not just when there’s a game on that the former Arsenal and England man nails it.

He’s also just done it before a ball has even been kicked at the World Cup, being held in the US, Canada and Mexico (but mostly Donald Trump’s America) and starting this Thursday.

This minute and a bit has just gone wildly viral for reasons that will become obvious. Let’s hope he’s still there when the football starts (and here’s the Somalian referee story that he references at the start).

@wrightyofficialWorld Cup of Chaos 😔🌏

♬ original sound – Ian Wright

Here it is again just in case that’s difficult to watch …

Give him another player of the match award. And these people said it best, we reckon.

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Let’s hope the ITV pundit is still there when the tournament kicks off (not even joking, alas).

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Source TikTok Ian Wright