Ian Wright just totally nailed all that’s wrong with Donald Trump’s World Cup before a ball has been kicked and had the entire internet cheering

Sport donald trump Ian wright world cup

In the world of football punditry, we reckon there is Ian Wright and then there is basically everyone else, so good is he at what he does.

And it’s not just when there’s a game on that the former Arsenal and England man nails it.

He’s also just done it before a ball has even been kicked at the World Cup, being held in the US, Canada and Mexico (but mostly Donald Trump’s America) and starting this Thursday.

This minute and a bit has just gone wildly viral for reasons that will become obvious. Let’s hope he’s still there when the football starts (and here’s the Somalian referee story that he references at the start).

Here it is again just in case that’s difficult to watch …

Big up, Uncle Ian Wright for speaking up, and he’s 100% correct. Look how Qatar got dragged when they were hosting the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/9yLFw2QsZX — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 9, 2026

Give him another player of the match award. And these people said it best, we reckon.

1.

Big up, Uncle Ian Wright for speaking up, and he's 100% correct. Look how Qatar got dragged when they were hosting the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/9yLFw2QsZX — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 9, 2026

2.

Absolutely bang on the money from Ian Wright. pic.twitter.com/RNnrMiYwoe — HLTCO (@HLTCO) June 9, 2026

3.

They aren’t embarrassed because American fans are just as delusional — Tann (@U7D74NN) June 9, 2026

4.

Ian, always on the good side of history. God bless you legend. How do you deny the visa of an official or a player or technical crew, it does not make sense. https://t.co/UGn4AwV5hT — TobyWrites (@tobyasky) June 9, 2026

5.

I am more pissed off at FIFA president. If the Americans know they cannot relax some of their immigrations laws temporarily, they shouldn’t have been the ones hosting this World Cup. It’s so embarrassing! — Abiodun (@bin_gbada) June 9, 2026

6.

Then the world goes through this again in two years time for the Olympics. USA is not an inclusive welcoming country and should never again host another international event. — Luke Morrison (@arsenalluke84) June 9, 2026

7.

8.

Bang on the money, the writing was on the wall when Infantino gave Trump a peace prize. I've never been so disillusioned or disinterested in a World Cup in my life — Paul Groves (@Grovesy3) June 9, 2026

9.

I love Ian Wright, he's such a great ambassador for the sport and his country, and he's right about everything #WrightIsRight https://t.co/z0x3EXd0YF — Wayne Smith @waynesmith1971.bsky.social (@WayneSmithUK71) June 9, 2026

Let’s hope the ITV pundit is still there when the tournament kicks off (not even joking, alas).

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Hugh Laurie just followed up his hilarious takedown of an unimpressed House viewer and made the whole thing even better

Source TikTok Ian Wright