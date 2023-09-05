17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this month

Pics

It’s time once for our not always entirely regular monthly round-up of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit.

1. ‘me_irl’

2. ‘My buddy works for Amazon and these were the delivery instructions ‘

3. ‘My son is not a fan of showing his work …’

4. ‘My HOA sent me a letter that I need to have a fence blocking my trash cans from view’

5. ‘This is what happens when we don’t give Daisy 100% of our attention. There is a board game under her rump’



6. ‘Saw this sweet welcome mat at a business I was working in today, and it wasn’t even there ironically’

7. ‘I think my WiFi name is pretty clever lol’

8. ‘Passed this sign and my 10yo daughter says “looks like someone drove over the speed limit”‘

9. ‘First time visiting this brewery and they have a weird system in the bathroom. Can someone explain?’

