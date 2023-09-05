This guy’s ‘healthy conversation’ with his girlfriend about Andrew Tate is quite the eye opener – 9 favourite responses

Videos

Full disclosure, we hadn’t come across George Janko before but apparently he’s a social media personality and podcast host so he must be worth listening to.

We mention him because this clip has just gone wildly viral on Twitter, a ‘healthy conversation’ he had with his girlfriend about – deep breath – Andrew Tate.

And it’s quite the watch.

Having a healthy conversation about Andrew Tate with my girlfriend pic.twitter.com/YBDeCYFGAP — George Janko (@GeorgeJanko) September 4, 2023

And are you thinking what everyone else was thinking? Here’s what these six people thought.

1.

when men raise their eyebrows like this and talk in this convicted tone it reallyyyy pisses me awf idk https://t.co/d2pn0w1Vii — ✮ Enjoy The Ride ✮ (@almondmilkhunni) September 5, 2023

2.

This is what he thinks of your gf https://t.co/0hTz8roq7S — Paul S (@paulspad24) September 4, 2023

3.

reminder. tate got arrested and is still charged with HUMAN TRAFFICKING. imma say it again HUMAN TRAFFICKING. https://t.co/M7RwQmQTbN — alicia ⭐️🌙 (@tearstilldawn) September 4, 2023

4.

yo said you poisoned our home it ain’t that deep bro — Trust (@fpsTrust) September 4, 2023

5.

BruuuuUUUUHHHHHH can’t stand when a man talks this much https://t.co/5uoegHCKvZ — Natalie (@jbfan911) September 5, 2023

6.

“Go do your research and come to your own conclusion, as long as that is the same one I’ve come to.” — Aonaran (@antaonarran) September 4, 2023

7.

“healthy” he says… — Pupsker (@Pupsker) September 4, 2023

8.

These people are genuinely so boring man, imagine being trapped in a pub with them. https://t.co/BYJHJmtARM — 🇵🇱 Moder on the Dancefloor 🇵🇱 (@Jackalbion96) September 4, 2023

9.

“You’ve poisoned our home”…by having an opinion on Andrew Tate??? Dude, what?! — Stormy (@Stormy_Life_) September 4, 2023

Just in the interests of balance and all that.

Thanks for sharing this George. This is a great take. — Jamie (@LibertyJamison) September 4, 2023

We’re with this person.

I miss when dudes turned 30 and either got into ww2 or smoking meats, now they just get into bald weirdos. — free thugger (@KelllerJordan) September 4, 2023

Source Twitter @GerogeJanko