Penny Mordaunt’s face during Rishi Sunak’s miserable return to PMQs was surely all of us

John Plunkett. Updated September 6th, 2023

Prime Minister’s Questions was back in the House of Commons today and if you missed it, fear not, it was just as enlightening as it was last time you tuned in.

But while prime minister Rishi Sunak attempted unconvincingly to explain why it wasn’t his fault the nation’s schools are crumbling, attention was drawn to the face of Penny Mordaunt sat just a few seats along on the Conservative front bench.

Mordaunt, a once and future Tory leadership wannabe, hasn’t exactly been rewarded under Sunak’s premiership and is currently leader of the House of Commons, a job so demanding Jacob Rees-Mogg did it.

And we mention her because the look on her face as Sunak was shirking away surely spoke for us all.

And here she is again, in close-up, courtesy of @BestForBritain.

Never mind Penny, it’ll all be over soon enough.

If only she still had that sword …

Source Twitter @BestForBritain @Zero_4