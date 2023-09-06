Penny Mordaunt’s face during Rishi Sunak’s miserable return to PMQs was surely all of us

Politics

Prime Minister’s Questions was back in the House of Commons today and if you missed it, fear not, it was just as enlightening as it was last time you tuned in.

But while prime minister Rishi Sunak attempted unconvincingly to explain why it wasn’t his fault the nation’s schools are crumbling, attention was drawn to the face of Penny Mordaunt sat just a few seats along on the Conservative front bench.

Mordaunt, a once and future Tory leadership wannabe, hasn’t exactly been rewarded under Sunak’s premiership and is currently leader of the House of Commons, a job so demanding Jacob Rees-Mogg did it.

And we mention her because the look on her face as Sunak was shirking away surely spoke for us all.

Tory MP Penny Mordaunt looks decidedly comfortable during #PMQs as Sunak attempts to defend his government’s response to #RAAC#PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/hNWlLa7rN4 — David (@Zero_4) September 6, 2023

And here she is again, in close-up, courtesy of @BestForBritain.

INCREDIBLE to watch Penny Mordaunt’s face during #PMQs, having to listen to Sunak flailing. Everyone knows what is coming. He should do the decent thing: Call an election. ~AA pic.twitter.com/y8I8sOd2GS — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 6, 2023

Never mind Penny, it’ll all be over soon enough.

Penny Mordaunt looks absolutely embarrassed listening to this dirge from Sunak#PMQs — Sarcastictvat (@sarcastictvat) September 6, 2023

If only she still had that sword …

Source Twitter @BestForBritain @Zero_4