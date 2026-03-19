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This journalist’s 100 and a bit word takedown of Donald Trump just went wildly viral because she absolutely nails the man and his presidency

John Plunkett. Updated March 19th, 2026

There have been no end of words written about Donald Trump already and, let’s face it, we haven’t seen the half of it.

But we’re not sure any of them will nail the man quite so precisely – or succinctly – as this, a 100 and a bit words from journalist Anne Applebaum which have just gone widely viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

“Donald Trump does not think strategically. Nor does he think historically, geographically, or even rationally.

“He does not connect actions he takes on one day to events that occur weeks later. He does not think about how his behavior in one place will change the behavior of other people in other places.”

“He does not consider the wider implications of his decisions. He does not take responsibility when these decisions go wrong.

“Instead, he acts on whim and impulse, and when he changes his mind—when he feels new whims and new impulses—he simply lies about whatever he said or did before.”

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

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And you can read the full piece in the Atlantic here.

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Source Atlantic