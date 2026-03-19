This journalist’s 100 and a bit word takedown of Donald Trump just went wildly viral because she absolutely nails the man and his presidency

US donald trump

There have been no end of words written about Donald Trump already and, let’s face it, we haven’t seen the half of it.

But we’re not sure any of them will nail the man quite so precisely – or succinctly – as this, a 100 and a bit words from journalist Anne Applebaum which have just gone widely viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

Anne Applebaum nails it: pic.twitter.com/E5tdluuSYp — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) March 18, 2026

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

“Donald Trump does not think strategically. Nor does he think historically, geographically, or even rationally. “He does not connect actions he takes on one day to events that occur weeks later. He does not think about how his behavior in one place will change the behavior of other people in other places.” “He does not consider the wider implications of his decisions. He does not take responsibility when these decisions go wrong. “Instead, he acts on whim and impulse, and when he changes his mind—when he feels new whims and new impulses—he simply lies about whatever he said or did before.”

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

1.

This is the quintessence of narcissistic sociopathy. And just plain stupidity. https://t.co/8aVK2mlvFJ — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) March 18, 2026

2.

3.

All true. He thinks transactionally. He asks himself three things – will this enrich me, will it feed my grandiosity, will it distance me further from a loss or humiliation. That’s it. — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) March 18, 2026

4.

I’d say NEARLY nails it. Every word she wrote is spot-on. But this observation isn’t complete without including Trump’s astounding stupidity and his inability to comprehend that others can remember what happened before and can contemplate there is a future, even if Trump cannot. https://t.co/JRBkGpn4Oc — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) March 19, 2026

5.

Yes. In other words he’s indistinguishable from a terribly disturbed child headed for psychopathy. One in whom a child psychiatrist would diagnose pseudologia, executive dysfunction, and Conduct Disorder with Callous-Unemotional traits. https://t.co/Fkp7EFtTwd — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) March 19, 2026

6.

This explains Trump in few words https://t.co/Z3hXkkb4K9 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 18, 2026

7.

The problem is not that he does or doesn’t do all of those things. The problem is that he can get away with all of it. — Bojan Tunguz (@tunguz) March 19, 2026

And you can read the full piece in the Atlantic here.

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The Irish PM wasn’t standing for Trump’s trolling of Keir Starmer and it’s the sort of statesmanship Trump can only dream about

Source Atlantic