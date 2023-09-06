‘What’s a total waste of money that people still pay for?’ – 19 things for the cut list
Over on r/AskReddit, someone named u/il_balilla had this question.
What’s a total waste of money that people still pay for?
With the cost of living crisis, it’s interesting to see what people consider a waste of money. Do you agree with these?
1.
The extended warranty on inexpensive items.
Prongling
2.
Internet service providers that still don’t offer unlimited data plans.
Plinvivh45
3.
the_samanthaa
4.
Cigarettes (smoking in general), you literally burn your money.
krampuszg
5.
In-app purchases in games.
Dor_42
6.
Homeopathy.
Hasoncho
7.
Food delivery from third-party apps. Not only is takeout already expensive, you are paying a 10–20% up charge on the menu, then there’s the fees and tip.
Aumius
8.
Tipping famous twitch streamers. They already make millions. They don’t need your 20 dollars.
Hawley088
9.
Slanderbeak
10.
Coffee drinks. I have perfected the art of making one good cup of coffee at a time at home and when I did the math I realized I was spending ~$4-6 per day before and now I’m paying ~$0.75 per day with out lines or apps or being asked how to spell my simple name or whatever.
Femsci-nerd