An American called ‘John Hittler’ is waging a one-man war on nominative determinism and it’s today’s best thing on Twitter

Poke Staff. Updated September 7th, 2023

Twitter isn’t what it used to be for reasons we don’t need to go into now, but every now and again the hellsite comes up with the goods, and this is surely one of those occasions.

It’s an American man who took to the site to fight a one-man campaign against the perils of nominative determinism and went viral for reasons which are about to become obvious.

And if you’re thinking it got lots of attention you’d be … absolutely right.

Here are just a few of the questions people had – and what John Hittler had to say in response.

But the best – the very best – was surely this.

To conclude …

And this.

Oh, and this.

Source Twitter @EvokingGenius