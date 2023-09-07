An American called ‘John Hittler’ is waging a one-man war on nominative determinism and it’s today’s best thing on Twitter

Life

Twitter isn’t what it used to be for reasons we don’t need to go into now, but every now and again the hellsite comes up with the goods, and this is surely one of those occasions.

It’s an American man who took to the site to fight a one-man campaign against the perils of nominative determinism and went viral for reasons which are about to become obvious.

People assume b/c of my name, that I fit into a box of sorts. Meet my wife, who has lots in common with me. That’s why we are great life partners. We both are passionate about what we believe, love family (we have 7 kids between us) and have fun in most things we do. pic.twitter.com/UowDkVkoYK — John Hittler (@EvokingGenius) September 6, 2023

And if you’re thinking it got lots of attention you’d be … absolutely right.

Here are just a few of the questions people had – and what John Hittler had to say in response.

People assume because of my name (Greg Dogkicker) that Im a bad guy — John “Johnny Cockbroom” Andrzejewski (@B00F1NHALER) September 6, 2023

I went to Junior HS with a first generation immigrant named Harry Dong. His parents wanted a super American name, so they named him after Harry Truman. Poor kid. The abuse was ruthless. — John Hittler (@EvokingGenius) September 6, 2023

I appreciate your attitude! — Rebecca garcia (@Beckiejg) September 6, 2023

You could become a victim and blame others, or accept the sometimes ironic or hidden gifts contained in an odd name. — John Hittler (@EvokingGenius) September 6, 2023

Mr. Hittler, sir. Do the kids have your surname, your wife’s surname or a combined hyphenate surname? — Haus of Decline (@hausofdecline) September 6, 2023

Her two kids have their dad’s last name. She was married before. Of my 5 kids, three were adopted as orphans from Russia. Surprise! You have a new family in America who wants you and oh, BTW you got the name as a bonus. 2 of those 5 have since changed it when they got married. — John Hittler (@EvokingGenius) September 6, 2023

you do realize that at some point you have affirmatively chosen to have that name right — florked rose (@zylaros) September 6, 2023

Absolutely! No one ever forgets it. I own the top 500 SEO spots without paying one dime. I do not need to ever carry business cards. — John Hittler (@EvokingGenius) September 6, 2023

I like how your parents went with John as your first name to help you fit in. Just a regular American name. — Ibis REPETITA NON PLACENT (@Jesuislibis) September 6, 2023

Siblings (8): Bill, Anne, Joan, Paul, Dave, Rob, Mary, and Karen — John Hittler (@EvokingGenius) September 6, 2023

KAREN HITTLER https://t.co/hueol3ucpq — hippo king archibald (@SamuraiApology) September 7, 2023

But the best – the very best – was surely this.

I can relate! — Stalin Kay (@stalinkay) September 6, 2023

To conclude …

I always put people named John into a box — rosey (in Los Angeles) (@thechosenberg) September 6, 2023

And this.

Can't believe we just learned the existence of a guy named "John Hittler". Every day fresh new marvels — LxDx (@wokestbloke) September 7, 2023

Oh, and this.

No one:

John Hittler: You know a lot of people think because of my last name, I’m like Hitler. https://t.co/7GZvu1ZmuZ — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) September 6, 2023

Source Twitter @EvokingGenius